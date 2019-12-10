Sensely Selected for Plug and Play Japan's Insurtech Program

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sensely announced that it has been selected for the next batch of Plug and Play's Insurtech program in Japan. Plug and Play is a well-known early stage investor, accelerator, and corporate innovation platform with global headquarters in Silicon Valley. Established in 2016, Plug and Play Insurtech is one of Plug and Play's largest industry-specific programs, with a location in Silicon Valley, as well as Tokyo, Beijing, Munich, New York, and Singapore.

The program seeks to introduce promising Insurtech companies to corporate partners such as Hitachi, Mitsubishi, and Nissan. Over the next three months, Sensely will participate in the program's varied slate of activities, including dealflow sessions, networking events, and mentor opportunities, which are designed to provide maximum opportunity to secure new platform evaluations, commercial relationships, and equity investment. Sensely is a repeat partner to Plug and Play, having previously participated in Plug and Play's Silicon Valley-based Health program.

Sensely's award winning solution is currently seeing traction across the global insurance industry for its multi-lingual AI platform, which features a voice-enabled character interface that brings a new level of warmth and empathy to sensitive policyholder interactions. In addition to Japan, Sensely has been deployed to enterprise customers around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, China, Australia, and Hong Kong. Customers are utilizing Sensely for a broad range of user conversations, including symptom checking, underwriting, claims management, medication management, and remote patient monitoring.

Zachary Rainey, Plug and Play Japan Insurtech Program Manager, commented, "We're seeing a huge interest in the insurance vertical to aggressively pursue transformation, a big component of which is how to integrate new technology within complex existing workflows. Sensely is a great example of a platform that can greatly enhance the member experience while at the same time helping realize efficiency gains, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the program."

"We're big fans of Plug and Play," said Adam Odessky, CEO and Co-founder of Sensely. "They are among the best organizations in the world at what they do, and we have been consistently impressed with their ability to curate meaningful introductions that are beneficial to both startups as well as Plug and Play's large corporate partners. With customers and investors such as Rakuten, Nippon Life, and Aflac, Japan has clearly emerged as a highly strategic market for Sensely, and we are grateful for this unique opportunity to spend more time in Tokyo collaborating directly with Japanese customers and partners."

About Sensely

Sensely's avatar and chatbot-based platforms assist insurance plan members and patients with the insurance services and healthcare resources they need, when they need it. With offices in London and San Francisco, Sensely's global teams provide virtual assistant solutions to insurance companies, pharmaceutical clients, and hospital systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sensely.com.

