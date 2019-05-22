Sensely's "Ask NHS" App Brand Expands Market Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensely, an award-winning digital health and InsureTech company, has broadly rolled out its popular mobile app brand Ask NHS in the London region to One Health Lewisham, a federation of 37 GP surgeries, as well as Buckinghamshire CCG, which serves a population of over 500,000.

The expanded app, "Ask NHS GP," is available on iOS and Android, is completely free to users, and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Functionality includes a convenient symptom checker, a GP appointment booking service, an "Ask a GP" administration module, and access to self-care resources. The app features an avatar character, Olivia, who can speak to users in the user's choice of either a text chat or spoken voice mode. Notably, Ask NHS GP also incorporates sophisticated Natural Language Processing (NLP) and speech recognition technologies that allow users to colloquially speak about what's bothering them.

Ask NHS GP has been shortlisted for the prestigious HSJ Value Awards, to be announced later this Spring in Manchester. Initially trialed in the West Midlands, the Ask NHS app brand now has approximately 200,000 registered users and is consistently ranked among the top medical apps in the UK Apple App Store, where it has a current rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Anna Lewis, Associate Director of Digitalisation and IM&T, Buckinghamshire CCG, commented, "We're delighted with the results of Ask NHS and the feedback received so far. Our patients enjoy having a convenient and reliable tool that quickly connects them with NHS services right from their smartphone. Likewise, our clinicians have embraced the app as well, as they appreciate the utility of having the patient's clinical triage information securely transmitted to them electronically in advance of an appointment."

"Our patients can take control of their healthcare and have better access to primary care, whilst doing it in a safe and reliable way," said Dr. Danae Politi, GP IT Clinical Lead, One Health Lewisham. "Because the app is synchronized with the GP's electronic system, the patient is able to book direct a direct appointment through using the app without having to ring reception."

The benefit of Ask NHS GP extends beyond patients and clinicians, and has significant benefits to the NHS as a whole, given the NHS's status as the comprehensive funder for a full range of medical care for UK citizens. Post-usage survey data collected from users indicate that Ask NHS GP drives savings of approximately 34% of its directly applicable spend because it shifts the mix of patient utilization towards lower-cost, more efficient services.

"We're grateful to see the material impact Ask NHS GP is already having in Lewisham and Buckinghamshire," said Adam Odessky, CEO and co-founder of Sensely, adding, "We are looking forward to continued user adoption and success stories."

