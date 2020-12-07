Sensentia Announces Healthcare Virtual Agent Chatbot for Upcoming AHIP Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensentia, a leading-edge healthcare technology company focused on making health insurance information more accessible by leveraging AI, is exhibiting at the AHIP Consumer Experience & Digital Health Forum 2020 hosted virtually from December 7th - 9th. Highlighting Sensentia's presence at the conference is the release of a new virtual agent chatbot that will elevate both plan selection and service experience for health plan members.

Sensentia's Virtual Agent Chatbot

Sensentia's artificial intelligence solutions provide one source of truth for health plan information to power automation for health plan sales, contact centers and member engagement. Sensentia's AI platform returns detailed, comparative responses from complex data – such as health insurance plans – with near-perfect accuracy. The Sensentia solution transforms intricate structured and unstructured data at scale into actionable intelligence for a range of users, including consumers shopping for coverage and members seeking to understand their benefits and costs, not only at a summary level, but at the service level of a specific treatment, service or product.

At the AHIP conference this week Sensentia is unveiling their new deep benefit chatbot capability, powered by Sensentia's back end engine and Artificial Solutions' conversational AI technology that enables online chat conversations in lieu of interaction with a live agent.

Sensentia's chatbot solution is designed to conveniently mimic human behavior as a conversational partner, powering comfortable and highly efficient interactions with plan members. Leveraging Sensentia's core AI platform, the chatbot connects to a payer's source of truth to instantaneously provide contextual, automated answers in natural language format on any omni-channel platform supporting any device. The solution easily integrates with CRM platforms to create a seamless and engaging member experience.

"We are highly focused on delivering health plans solutions that improve the member experience while creating greater overall efficiency, transparency and reduced costs," said Sensentia CEO Jan Jungclaus. "Our new chatbot capability provides members with accurate information every step of the way, from shopping for the best benefit plan to service inquiries such as questions about benefit coverage."

Continuing, Jungclaus shared, "If there is no answer available or the member needs more help, the bot will quickly connect the member to a human agent. It's a win-win for health plans. Members will experience confident, comfortable communications and lower frustration, dramatically increasing satisfaction metrics. Additionally, health plans can flexibly scale staff and enable customer service representatives to focus on tough problems and high-touch interactions."

At the Sensentia booth during AHIP's upcoming virtual conference, visitors can learn more about its member engagement solutions, as well as other new features and functionality in the development pipeline.

Visit sensentia.com to try out a new ROI calculator that rapidly calculates the potential savings when deploying Sensentia's platform. To see a live demo in action, or set up a meeting, click here.

About Sensentia

Sensentia, Inc., is a California-based healthtech company leveraging AI to distill intelligence from complex structured and unstructured data. For healthcare payers, Sensentia provides members with easy, accurate, and immediate access to information, delivering time and cost savings, improving member satisfaction and optimizing benefit utilization, positively impacting health and wellbeing one interaction at a time. To learn more about Sensentia visit www.sensentia.com, or schedule a platform demo.

