Sensentia Announces ServiceSense Availability on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Sensentia, a leader in AI-powered healthtech, launches new integration to improve member engagement and cost transparency

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensentia , a healthcare technology company focused on AI-powered health insurance information accessibility, today announced it has launched ServiceSense on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering payer customer service representatives (CSRs) to share more accurate, understandable and rapid benefit and cost information with their members.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, ServiceSense is currently available on AppExchange at ServiceSense - Sensentia's Health Plan AI Solution .

ServiceSense

Sensentia's ServiceSense is designed to work with CRM systems to improve the member service experience and support price transparency so payers can meet critical Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) transparency mandates .

ServiceSense enables health plans to provide members with an enhanced customer service experience by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and drawing from a single source of truth to deliver detailed, accurate responses for members across multiple communication channels. Health plans that implement ServiceSense with their CRM systems can drive greater call center efficiency by reducing average call times, improving first call resolution rates, and increasing benefit plan accuracy.

Jan Jungclaus, CEO of Sensentia, shared how ServiceSense transforms member service, saying, "With ServiceSense, CSRs using the Salesforce CRM platform can now answer detailed benefit questions with enhanced accuracy and speed. Today, a significant majority of calls into payer call centers are benefit related, but CSRs struggle to find answers to procedure or care episode questions, resorting to manual searches or clunky pdf files. ServiceSense allows CSRs to solve problems with one interaction, reduce the time, frustration and cost of member service, and importantly, comply with new CMS transparency mandates."

"ServiceSense is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing a better member experience and helping payers deliver to members their actual cost obligations and benefit coverages," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

The latest phase of the Transparency in Coverage (TiC) Rules activated July 1, 2022. Under the new mandate, most health plans must begin posting pricing information for 500 covered items and services, and by 2023 the Rules apply to all services. According to a, 2022 Consumer Benchmark Report 44% of healthcare consumers reported they have avoided healthcare because they were uncertain of the total cost.

ServiceSense supports the key objective of health plan price transparency: to empower consumers to make more informed decisions before receiving care. Ultimately, what consumers require to have confidence in their healthcare decisions is an easy-to-use solution or straightforward service interaction that gives them accurate cost information at the procedure and episode of care level. ServiceSense is designed to meet that demand.

Visit sensentia.com to learn more about ServiceSense. To see a live demo in action or set up a meeting, click here .

To access ServiceSense on Salesforce AppExchange go to: ServiceSense - Sensentia's Health Plan AI Solution .

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Sensentia

Sensentia, Inc., is a California-based healthtech company leveraging AI to distill intelligence from complex structured and unstructured data. For healthcare payers, Sensentia provides members with easy, accurate, and immediate access to information, delivering time and cost savings, improving member satisfaction and optimizing benefit utilization, positively impacting health and wellbeing one interaction at a time. To learn more about Sensentia visit www.sensentia.com .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Contact:

Eloise Brown

[email protected]

+1 (800) 674-9745

SOURCE Sensentia