Sensentia Celebrates 15 Years of AI Leadership in Healthcare; Launches AdvisorEdge Platform for Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensentia , a San Francisco-based technology firm, recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Established in 2011, the company has spent a decade and a half pioneering high-accuracy solutions for the healthcare industry. Coinciding with this milestone, Sensentia is announcing the Q1 launch of AdvisorEdge, a new platform designed to equip independent agents with enterprise-grade plan data and compliance tools.

As the healthcare industry increasingly starts understanding the power and pitfalls of different types of artificial intelligence, Sensentia brings a unique depth of experience to the conversation. With 15 years of dedicated focus on developing Gold standard Accuracy solutions involving data science and AI in various forms, the company has developed a distinct approach designed specifically for the complexities of regulated markets associated with the highest legal risks. By prioritizing deterministic logic and absolute precision, Sensentia's technology ensures that health plan data is not just accessible, but mathematically reasoned to be legally fully compliant.

"We founded Sensentia with a vision that advancing computer science will solve the most complex challenges in healthcare," said Jan Jungclaus, Co-founder and CEO of Sensentia. For us, this anniversary is a celebration of 15 years of refining that potential into a reliable, precision-based reality. With AdvisorEdge, we are now extending that expertise to seniors and the agent community, providing them with the trusted tools they need to help seniors find insurance that best serves their needs as well as agents and agencies to succeed in a rapidly evolving market."

A Decade of Enterprise Results

Sensentia's technology is validated by a ten-year partnership with a Fortune 25 healthcare carrier. Data collected from this long-term deployment of the company's customer service solution, ServiceSense demonstrates the following operational metrics:

30% reduction in handle time expenses.

in handle time expenses. 40% increase in member response accuracy.

in member response accuracy. 25% increase in first-call-resolution

Significant increase in overall member satisfaction

Expanding to Agents with AdvisorEdge

In Q1, Sensentia will launch AdvisorEdge to address the shifting landscape of Medicare distribution. As regulatory standards tighten and the market demands greater efficiency, agents require tools that support both productivity and compliance.

AdvisorEdge extends Sensentia's platform trusted by major carriers to provide agents with instant, precise plan comparisons. By automating the retrieval of detailed benefit information, the platform allows agents to focus on client relationships, confident that every recommendation is backed by accurate, real-time data.

The platform allows mid-sized agencies to white-label its core technology, effectively creating a proprietary, enterprise-grade solution for their teams. This infrastructure creates a competitive advantage that strengthens the agency's brand and supports agent retention, ensuring critical compliance and support tools without needing to look outside the agency ecosystem.

About Sensentia

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sensentia is a healthcare technology company specializing in making insurance information accessible and intelligible. By combining deep domain expertise with advanced knowledge engineering, Sensentia transforms complex plan documents into accurate, usable data for carriers, agents, and consumers. The company's suite of products, including ServiceSense and AdvisorEdge, is designed to reduce operational costs and ensure compliance. For more information, visit https://www.sensentia.com/ .

