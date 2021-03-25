Sensentia Health Plan AI Solution Now Available on the Genesys AppFoundry

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensentia , a leading-edge healthcare technology company focused on making health insurance information more accessible by leveraging AI, has announced that AgentSense is now available on the Genesys® AppFoundry , the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions.

The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees, and optimize their workforce.

Sensentia's Artificial Intelligence solution, AgentSense, provides one source of truth for the deepest health plan information exploration in the industry, improving contact center efficiency and member engagement. Sensentia's AI platform and conversational virtual agent returns the most detailed and accurate benefit responses from complex health plan data. The Sensentia solutions transform intricate structured and unstructured data into actionable intelligence for a range of users. This allows existing and prospective members to understand their benefits and costs for a specific treatment, drug, procedure, or service, as well as compare benefits between plans not only on a plan summary but on a procedural level.

Sensentia CEO, Jan Jungclaus, states, "The value our partners will realize from Sensentia's integration with Genesys's Customer Experience Platform is having a 'one-stop-shop' platform that improves service productivity while increasing and sustaining contact center ROI. Our proprietary AI technology and benefit modeling turns complicated, fractured data into structured information for the most detailed and accurate responses. As a result, AgentSense not only improves key contact center metrics but also creates an engaging member self-service experience in parallel."

AgentSense by Sensentia is now available with Genesys Engage™ . Engage is an omnichannel customer engagement suite for global businesses to deliver competitively superior experiences – providing real-time contextual journeys, world-class orchestrated routing, and digital transformation at any scale.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of AgentSense, visit Sensentia.com or The AppFoundry .

About Sensentia

Sensentia, Inc., is a California-based healthtech company leveraging AI to distill intelligence from complex structured and unstructured data. For healthcare payers, Sensentia provides members with easy, accurate, and immediate access to information, delivering time and cost savings, improving member satisfaction and optimizing benefit utilization, positively impacting health and wellbeing one interaction at a time. To learn more about Sensentia visit www.sensentia.com , or schedule a platform demo .

Contact:

Trish Thomas

[email protected]

+1 720.224.4923

SOURCE Sensentia, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sensentia.com

