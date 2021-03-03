Senseon Releases New Electronic Lock for Two-Way Storage Compartments

Nurse server stations

Drive-thru deposit boxes

Medical carts

This two-way locking solution boasts 800 lbs. of holding force within the compact dimensions of 3.31 x 0.55 x 3.75 inches.

The 2Way-EL works as part of the broader Senseon Access Control System. As part of the system, the 2Way-EL works best with Accuride's 0363 Two-Way and Full-Travel Slide. Whether you're using the self-contained Senseon Plus System or the network-integrated Senseon Core, the 2Way-EL adapts to your security needs.

To learn more, visit the 2Way-EL Product Page or speak with a Senseon expert.

About Senseon:

Senseon® is the only smart-access security solution with native integration for drawers, slides, and cabinets. As an innovation of Accuride® International, the world's foremost manufacturer of drawer slide technology, Senseon has been pushing the boundaries of cabinet-level access control since 2011.

