Senseon Unveils FridgiGuard, an Easy-Install Refrigerator Lock for Healthcare Industry

Built with productivity in mind, Fridgiguard installs on refrigerator units in minutes. All you need is an industrial-grade adhesive.

Other benefits include:

No conflict with existing hardware

Enhanced regulatory compliance

RFID access & wi-fi control

No batteries needed

Touchless operation

Each FridgiGuard system comes with a comprehensive and subscription-free software program which enables administrators to set up user access and track activity.

Sid Kalantar, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for Senseon, explains:

"FridgiGuard is the latest step toward making electronic access control seamless and accessible at all levels. With our work in various industries, we know how essential it is to not compromise quality protection for convenience. We believe we have achieved a perfect balance with FridgiGuard."

To learn more about the Fridgiguard solution, visit the official Senseon webpage at https://www.senseon.com/fridgiguard-refrigerator-lock/.

About Senseon:

Senseon® is the only smart-access security solution with native integration for drawers, slides, and cabinets. As an innovation of Accuride® International, the world's foremost manufacturer of drawer slide technology, Senseon® has been pushing the boundaries of cabinet-level access control for 7 years.

SOURCE Senseon