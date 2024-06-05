SensePass Partners with Affirm to offer Consumers a Fast Way To Pay In-store

SensePass merchants can now offer their customers the ability to pay over time, with no hidden or late fees

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SensePass, the leading platform in retail payment orchestration with a single API that enables merchants to accept all forms of digital payments (100+), in-store, online, via pay-by-link, or over the phone while reducing processing costs, today announced a partnership with Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth.

As of June 5, 2024, the Affirm offerings will be available on the SensePass platform as a payment option at checkout. Consumers go through a quick, real-time approval process. Once approved, consumers can select, in real time, from custom payment plans with APRs starting at 0% for eligible purchases. Consumers are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront as there are no late or hidden fees with Affirm.

"The SensePass + Affirm solution enables merchants to easily and seamlessly offer Affirm in-store to grow revenue and average order value (AOV) with the same ease as online, with no downloading required for customers and minimal staff training", said Moty Arcuschin, "Additionally, the solution utilizes self-powered tags that save the cost of payment terminals while enabling easy handling of shopping picks."

Offering Affirm at checkout can drive more sales. Merchants using Affirm have reported 60% higher average order values when compared to other payment methods. Sensepass merchants who offer Affirm can also increase customer loyalty, as approximately 90% of Affirm purchases are from repeat Affirm users.

Affirm partners with more than 279,000 top merchants in the U.S, including Amazon, Casper, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Newegg, SeatGeek, Target, Royal Caribbean, Priceline, Walmart, TheRealReal, American Airlines, Net-a-Porter and Temu.

About SensePass



SensePass empowers merchants to accept all forms of digital payments, including e-wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, cryptocurrency, open banking, and more. This flexibility extends across all sales channels, whether in-store, online, or over the phone. As a result, SensePass offers the industry's only truly omnichannel payment experience.

The SensePass platform seamlessly connects over 100 wallets, including popular options like Affirm, Amazon Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Open Banking integrations, WeChat Pay, Alipay, and many more. Additionally, it integrates with over 30 different Point-of-Sale (POS) platforms, such as Oracle X Store, NetSuite, NCR, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Aptos, Shopify, and others.

SensePass also offers NFC tags, which can help businesses save on payment terminal costs (Terminal As A Service), reduce checkout times, and eliminate the need for customers to download additional apps for in-store purchases.

SensePass is an agnostic payment hub connecting any platform to any wallet, to any processor, to any hardware.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

