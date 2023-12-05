Senser Wins the 2023 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

AIOps observability platform recognized by analyst firm focused on digital enterprise transformation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senser , the pioneer of zero-instrumentation production intelligence, today announced its recognition as one of Intellyx's 2023 Digital Innovators of the Year.

By harnessing the power of groundbreaking extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technology and machine learning (ML) to enable dynamic, non-intrusive data collection with zero instrumentation or configuration required, Senser's platform delivers automated insights into root cause and business impact when issues like outages or service degradations arise.

As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx's Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching. Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.

"We're pleased to be recognized by Intellyx for Senser's AIOps-based observability solution," said Amir Krayden, Senser co-founder and CEO. "Senser's intuitive tools allow enterprises to surpass alerts and dashboards to get answers and solve issues quickly, reducing the mean time to detect (MTTD) by an average of 83%. This recognition is a testament to Senser's value in the industry and we look forward to continuing our work to provide visibility across production systems in the easiest way possible."

Senser also automates troubleshooting and mitigates costly and high-profile outages that occur as a result of manual processes still often utilized by many tech leaders. In addition to identifying service degradations, Senser's technology helps companies manage the health and performance of their production environment more broadly. This includes identifying hidden drivers of cloud computing costs and leakage of potentially sensitive assets.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page.

About Senser

Senser is the AIOps platform that delivers immediate intelligence into an enterprise's production environment, with zero instrumentation or configuration required. The platform harnesses the power of eBPF for deep, non-intrusive data collection across distributed systems – and uses machine learning (ML) to automatically identify the root cause and business impact of outages and service degradations, accelerating time to detect and remediate issues. Enterprises across industries rely on Senser to massively reduce the cost of observability and maintain the health and reliability of mission-critical production systems.

Media Contact

Sena McGrand

(917) 941-4975

[email protected]

SOURCE Senser