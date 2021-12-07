Sensera Systems Signs Enterprise Agreement with PCL Construction for Intelligent Site Monitoring

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensera Systems today announced a new enterprise agreement with PCL Construction, a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia, to provide intelligent jobsite monitoring solutions including jobsite cameras and related services to support project requirements across the company. The agreement also includes integration of Sensera's SiteCloud service and cameras into PCL's Job Site Insights Single Pane of Glass (SPOG).

Through this partnership Sensera Systems will provide PCL with advanced turn-key solutions for real-time jobsite monitoring and photography to help improve productivity, safety, and site-security across PCL projects. The integration is another salient step in executing on PCL's leadership in the smart construction space.

"We are honored to be partnering with a market leader like PCL. Mark has been building an impressive vision for the smart jobsite that includes integrating multiple technologies to improve construction outcomes, and we're excited to be part of that," said David Gaw, CEO and Founder of Sensera Systems. "We look forward to working with PCL to improve their projects and to advance the art of the build."

Construction site monitoring and remote sensing are undergoing rapid change as new IoT, sensors, and the 'smart jobsite' take hold. Sensera continues to transform and lead the industry with a flexible, reliable, and affordable multi-application platform for jobsites of any type or size.

"Advanced camera technology and real-time visual monitoring are playing an increasingly important role in today's workface of construction best practices for active real time monitoring, security, and safety. Partnering with Sensera Systems enhances the stringent monitoring and safety standards demanded by busy construction projects," said PCL's CIO, Mark Bryant. "We've been impressed with Sensera Systems' product and service offerings and are excited about where the technology can go to further our vision for the smart and integrated jobsite of the future."

About Sensera Systems

Sensera Systems is the market leader in affordable, easy to deploy solar cameras. Our professional solutions are purpose built for the rigors of active jobsites, both large and small. Deployed on thousands of projects across North America, our solar/wireless solutions help project stakeholders stay informed and remotely manage their LEM, logistics, risk and safety from any location, in real-time. Securely managed from a single platform, our solutions provide the most reliable and cost-effective real-time visual monitoring and documentation in the industry, all in a hassle-free package that is easy to setup and use within minutes. Learn more at SenseraSystems.com.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $8 billion CAD, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com .

