SenseRobot Unveils Chess Mini: The AI-Powered Robotic Mentor Bringing the "Soul" Back to the Board

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenseRobot, a pioneer in consumer-grade artificial intelligence and home robotics, today announced the global launch of SenseRobot Chess Mini, an AI-driven robot designed to bridge the gap between digital intelligence and physical play. This compact, AI chess mentor marks a significant leap in home robotics, combining industrial-level precision with world-class chess expertise in a portable, companion-oriented design.

SenseRobot Chess Mini

In an era dominated by flat screens and digital fatigue, SenseRobot Chess Mini restores the "soul" of the game. It is the first of its kind to integrate a sophisticated dual-arm robotic system with advanced AI vision, enabling play against a physical opponent that moves real pieces on a real chessboard with millimeter-level precision.

"We didn't just create a chess product—we're building the future of intelligent homes," said a spokesperson for SenseRobot. "Our mission is to bring advanced robotics out of the lab and into everyday life, making technology feel less like a tool and more like an engaging companion."

To achieve this, the company has focused the SenseRobot Chess Mini experience on three core pillars: Tactile Authenticity, Unrivaled AI Mentorship, and Interactive Companionship.

1. Bringing Back the Soul of Chess

Amid today's "digital rebirth," millions play electronic chess games, but the essence—the physical weight of the pieces and the "clack" against the board—has been fading. SenseRobot Chess Mini reclaims this soul by creating a distraction-free experience.

By silencing digital noise—from pings to screen glare—players can fully immerse themselves in the art of attack and defense. The robotic arm navigates the board with millimeter-level precision, restoring the heart-pounding tension of facing a physical opponent. Most notably, the device features "Online Play, Offline Soul," allowing users to play games from Lichess.org and Chess.com (via ChessConnect) on a real, physical board without needing a phone or PC.

2. The Ultimate AI Mentor: Smarter Than a Grandmaster

SenseRobot Chess Mini is engineered to be a constant companion on the journey to mastery. At its core is a built-in AI engine that significantly outperforms top human players, offering an Apex Duel mode (Elo 3200) for world-class competition.

However, its true strength lies in its scalability. With 19 difficulty levels (Elo 200–1700), the robot provides a finely tuned challenge for everyone from absolute beginners to advanced masters. It functions as a professional coach, offering real-time feedback in the heat of battle and featuring a comprehensive library of 1,200 practical exercises, 145 classic endgames, and 100 legendary puzzles. Through smart app integration, every game is recorded, providing players with insights to sharpen their competitive edge.

3. Interactive Companionship: Beyond the Move

SenseRobot Chess Mini breaks the mold of traditional chess computers by "talking back." As a conversational AI, it acts as an interactive companion both on and off the board. If a player is stuck in a stalemate, they can simply ask for advice. The robot explains the logic behind complex tactics and analyzes the pros and cons of various strategies in real time.

This "Innovation Meets Tradition" philosophy ensures the technology feels warm and approachable, fostering moments of discovery and joy.

A Compact Leap in Home Robotics

Despite its sophisticated dual-arm design and 99.9% vision recognition accuracy, SenseRobot Chess Mini remains remarkably portable—roughly the size of a 13-inch laptop. It is a "privacy-first" device, with a camera designed strictly for board scanning, ensuring your home remains private and secure.

Innovation Extending the Chessboard

SenseRobot Chess Mini is more than a game—it is a STEAM-ready educational tool. Through physical command cards, users can program the robot to perform tasks such as singing, waving, or grabbing, introducing children to the fundamentals of logic and coding without the need for a screen.

A Proven Track Record

Since the debut of its first AI chess robot in 2022, SenseRobot has led industry in bringing industrial-grade AI robotic arms into the living room. Following successful showcases at the World Robot Conference and CES 2026, Chess Mini represents the next step in the company's journey to humanize advanced technology.

SenseRobot Chess Mini is now available for order via Kickstarter. For more information about SenseRobot, please visit www.senserobotchess.com.

About SenseRobot

SenseRobot is a leading AI robotics company dedicated to redefining how technology lives in the home. By combining elite AI vision, master-level decision algorithms, and high-precision robotics, SenseRobot creates tangible, interactive experiences that bridge the gap between digital intelligence and physical play.

Media Contact:

Jean Huang

International Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE SenseRobot