Senserva joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senserva, LLC, a leading Cloud Security provider that delivers Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) with enhanced visibility into Role and Privilege Governance, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft to better defend against security threats.

The integration delivers alerts, risks, and remediation information to Microsoft Azure Sentinel from Senserva's patent pending technology, which automates security by identifying and recommending optimal risk-based remediation to enable fixing the highest impact objects first. Through machine intelligence, Senserva's Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) platform provides continuous cloud security, enabling rapid detection and remediation of risks, vulnerabilities, and adherence to compliance.

"Senserva is delighted that it was invited to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)," says Mark Shavlik, Senserva CEO. "This is a win-win situation of bringing together members of the community and peers to enhance our customers' protection against the expanding attack surface."

"Members of MISA, like Senserva, offer solutions that extend Microsoft security to quickly identify and remediate security incidents before they cause business impact," said Eric Burkholder, PM, Technology Partnerships, Azure Sentinel at Microsoft Corp. "The integration of Microsoft Sentinel with the Senserva's award-winning Cloud Management Solutions allows us to work together to enhance customers' security posture with less complexity."

Senserva, a Globee named Startup of the Year in Security Cloud/SaaS Management, provides Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) that automates the process of empowering enterprises to reduce data breaches, escalation of privileges and configuration drift through continuous identification and prioritization of risks. Unlike other solutions, Senserva's patent pending technology and industry experience led by Microsoft expert Mark Shavlik allows customers to identify cloud risks in less time with reduced complexity.

