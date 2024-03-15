Senserva Recognized as a Microsoft Excellence Awards Finalist for Security ISV of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senserva today announced it is a Security ISV of the Year award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

Senserva enhances Microsoft security by finding and analyzing hard-to-get data to rapidly identify and resolve security incidents to reduce business impact. "Our integration with Microsoft simplifies enhancing security postures with less complexity and more effectiveness," states CEO Mark Shavlik.

Founded by long-time Microsoft employee Mark Shavlik, Senserva bridges the gap between the Microsoft's ecosystem and its users, focusing on securing environments through automation. With a history of collaborative success with Microsoft and other MISA partners, we understand technology and customer challenges, enabling efficient security solutions.

Using our advanced automation platform, we streamline operations for Microsoft, MSSPs, and direct customers by identifying misconfigurations and vulnerabilities within the Microsoft ecosystem. Our ongoing collaboration with Microsoft, MISA partners, and customers continuously improves Microsoft solutions, reinforcing our commitment to security advancement.

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on May 6, 2024, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 9 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fifth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

"I'm very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year's finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It's my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

About Senserva:

Senserva, founded by long-time Microsoft expert and key partner Mark Shavlik and TJ Dolan, a security product creator, is a company that bridges the gap between Microsoft customers, partners, and security products. Senserva isn't just a technology partner; we're a leading endpoint and broader security-focused automation management platform for our MSSP and direct customers. We've consistently demonstrated leadership in shaping innovation to enhance Microsoft security and compliance. On our strategic roadmap, we are committed to strengthening our position by implementing the most advanced AI capabilities through Co-Pilot. Our commitment to automation, years of Microsoft experience, risk reduction strategies, and configuration management continue to make us a top ISV for end-users and MSSP's.

