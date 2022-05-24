Senserva Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Finalist for Security Software Innovator

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senserva today announced it is a Security Software Innovator award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

"Senserva is thrilled to be a finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards" said Mark Shavlik, Chief Executive officer of Senserva. "Identity is both the crunchy outside and chewy inside in the cloud. Excessive permissions pose a huge business danger for cloud infrastructures with the growth of machine, human and non-human identities operating in the cloud. Senserva's solution utilizes a bot that continually gathers, analyzes and simulates security entitlements to help customers identify and remediate excessive and inherited risks before they cause impact."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on June 5, 2022, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 10 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, this is the third year we are recognizing Microsoft partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe", said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to honor our incredible finalists in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards and recognize their achievements during the past year."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Managed Security Services providers (MSSPs) to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

About Senserva

Senserva is a Microsoft Security Excellence Award Finalist for Security Software Innovator 2022 and a Globee named Startup of the Year in Cloud Management Solutions. We automate the process of empowering enterprises to meet compliance requirements, reduce data breaches, escalation of privileges, and configuration drift through continuous identification and prioritization of risks. Unlike other solutions, Senserva's patent-pending technology and industry experience led by Microsoft expert Mark Shavlik allows customers to identify cloud risks in less time with reduced complexity through data analysis.

For additional information:

For additional information, please visit us at https://www.senserva.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact: Jeff Kushner, [email protected], 281-467-5877

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Senserva, LLC