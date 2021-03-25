Senseware Joins Siemens Connect Ecosystem To Make Healthy Smart Buildings The Future

With the Senseware IAQ and Siemens Desigo CC integration, air quality data instantly flows back to the BMS via API. Tweet this

"This partnership means that buildings in the Siemens Connect Ecosystem can easily integrate with Senseware technology. Our data and analytics dashboard gives you a real-time picture of exactly what is happening in your physical world. That results in more informed decision-making, safer environments, and thousands of dollars in cost savings," shares Dr. Serene Almomen, CEO and Co-Founder of Senseware.

The Siemens Ecosystem pulls together the tools, processes, training, and support necessary for third-party solution providers to successfully create solutions that integrate seamlessly with Siemens' platforms, including its Building Management System Desigo CC, the APOGEE Automation System, and related platforms.

"As more and more connected devices enable us to deliver on the promises of a truly intelligent building, organizations must be able to adapt quickly and advance smart building operations and performance. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem is our answer to this digital transformation, which lets us all create places perfectly designed for their purpose," says Brad Haeberle, VP of Solutions and Service at Siemens.

Senseware's scalable IoT Platform will deliver real-time IAQ data seamlessly to the Siemens Connect Ecosystem via web API. The integration will enable new forms of building management and automation, fulfilling the promise of true smart buildings. Senseware's expertise goes beyond leading-edge IAQ data, and can be expanded to all forms of mechanical, electrical and plumbing data that are inaccessible to the building management system.

