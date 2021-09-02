SensGard Hearing Protection Focuses on Comfort

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noise exposure is the number one cause of hearing loss. And according to the CDC, over 48 million Americans have some form of hearing loss.

Hearing protection devices have not changed significantly in the last 50 years. The choice between ear muffs and ear plugs is based on personal preference. Yet many find both options uncomfortable to wear. In too many cases, users forgo their hearing protection when around loud noise, leading to gradual hearing loss.

Hear Smarter NRR 31 Hear Smarter Protection

Hearing protection manufactures are now introducing new materials including gel filled muffs and ear plug foams in different shapes in attempts to improve comfort.

SensGard, LLC, a company specializing in intelligent hearing protection solutions, announces their most comfortable Hear Smarter line of hearing protectors that filters out damaging noise while allowing speech and other important sounds to be heard.

Newly developed silicone ear buds provide even more comfort for all day use. This proprietary silicone conforms to the size and shape of each individual outer ear canal, providing users with a custom fit.

"I've been using the Hear Smarter with the new silicone ear buds for over a month now, two to three hours per day," says Hans Troost, piano tuner and founder of oorbewust.nl, a website for those dealing with hearing problems including hearing loss, tinnitus and hyperacusis. "My experience; a real improvement, feels more stable and comfortable"

"Our newly designed silicone buds more easily compress and recover creating a better fit at the outer ear canal. These new buds are longer lasting and even more hygienic than foam," says Steve Abramson, president of sales and marketing, SensGard LLC.

Based in East Rochester, N.Y. SensGard, LLC manufactures hearing protection utilizing a patented technology for noise cancellation. SensGard's superior products can be used in manufacturing, power and utility, construction, landscape, military, airlines, woodworking, sport shooting, music and entertainment. Their Noise Filter protection is designed to improve concentration in distracting settings and for those with auditory and sensory sensitivities. For more information please visit sensgard.com.

