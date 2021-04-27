Sensi Nominated For "Best AI Startup" At The AI & Machine Learning Awards

DANVILLE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi, one of the most innovative players in the field of Age-Tech, which has developed the world's first AI-based care quality management platform for home-care agencies and senior care communities, has been named "Best AI Startup" finalist at the AI & Machine Learning Awards.

The Sensi platform helps senior care agencies with care quality management, by providing audio analytics based insight into each client's care needs, and automatically detecting anomalies, such as cognitive or physical decline, mental distress and even day-to-day interactions. This empowers agencies with the ability to enhance the positives (such as caregiver recognition for a job well done, optimize care hours etc.) and prevent the negatives (such as underqualified caregiver matching for specific needs, neglect, mental distress, and more), and to constantly improve quality of care.

The system also sets prediction patterns to help prevent unwanted events from occurring. This can include anything from predicting risk of falls when the senior is on his own, through ensuring specific client needs are met by properly trained staff members, to preventing events that trigger mental distress in specific patients.

"Being nominated for 'Best AI Startup' is, yet again, a testament to the enormous worldwide need for age-tech innovation that can help create an age friendly world," says Romi Gubes, Co-Founder & CEO. "The world population is aging and the demand for professional caregivers far exceeds the supply. In-home care services have proven to be one of the most critical fields of service in today's world and at the same time - one of the most challenging to manage. It is a privilege and an honor to be contributing to a cause as big as changing the world into one that enables our elders to age with the confidence and dignity that they deserve" Adds Gubes.

The Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards recognizes the best companies, individuals, and projects in the AI space today. The awards cover every corner of the industry: security, ethics, data analysis, innovation and more, as well as showcasing the movers and shakers: the technology heroes and projects that deserve industry-wide praise.

For the full list of finalist click here.

The winners will be announced via an exclusive awards eBook on Wednesday 9 June.

