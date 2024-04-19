Sensi.AI Appoints Renowned Home Care Advocate, Bob Roth, to its Advisory Board Combining Data-Driven Insights with Decades of Home Care Expertise to Revolutionize Aging in Place

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi.AI , a leader in AI-native, data, and analytics in senior care, today announced the appointment of in-home care leader Bob Roth to its Advisory Board. This partnership is an exciting validation of Sensi.AI's promise to enhance proactive, personalized care and effectively support the home care industry and its evolving needs.

Roth is a widely known and highly respected expert in home care, including dementia and Alzheimer's care, with more than 40 years of experience in consumer products, healthcare and technology. His pioneering work as Managing Partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions provides essential in-home supportive care services to the Maricopa County region.

Since 1994, Cypress continues to lead the way in innovation for the in-home care industry, from being the first home care agency to create an in-house caregiver training program to empower both professionals and family members with critical coaching, assistance, and guidance, to creating an award-winning dementia and Alzheimer's caregiver training program. Both programs brought national recognition, highlighting the innovation that Cypress brings to the marketplace. Cypress continues to redefine home care with its adoption of advanced technologies. The company's latest innovation involves the use of an artificial intelligence system - Virtual Care Platform, powered by technology from Sensi.AI.

Roth's weekly radio show, Health Futures, provides weekly insights in the medical and healthcare field focusing on aging adults and senior care, and Roth is a regular columnist and guest speaker for a wide range of media outlets.

Roth's inspirational commitment to revolutionizing home care for seniors has led to his appointment to numerous boards and advisory committees, where he shares his knowledge and experience to transform the lives of seniors and their caregivers for the better.

"We are so excited to welcome thought-leader and innovator Bob Roth to our board, at a time where we are focused on using data to shape the healthcare transformation," said Romi Gubes, Sensi.AI Co-Founder and CEO. "Bob's caring commitment to senior care and his deep wealth of knowledge will enable us to enhance our solution to further meet the needs of individuals aging in place or dealing with dementia."

This partnership with Sensi.AI brings Roth's unique expertise together with Sensi's high-tech virtual care technology — strengthening its home care footprint while enabling the journey to scalable, efficient, and accessible solutions that truly address the current challenges in senior care.

"Finding caring and compassionate home-care workers is a growing priority," said Bob Roth, in-home supportive care services leader, and industry expert. "Sensi.AI's pioneering solution allows human caregivers to be complemented with virtual care assistants, enabling accurate detection of potential health issues such as early dementia, and facilitating timely intervention ahead of time. Strategic collaborations are pivotal in driving innovation and fostering positive outcomes in the industry, and in Sensi.AI, I've found a partner that truly shares my vision. I'm deeply impressed by what Sensi has already accomplished and invested in working with them to lead the transformation in home supportive care services."

About Sensi.AI:

Sensi.AI extends the reach of home care agencies with the first 24/7 Virtual Care platform which allows agencies to confidently offer a hybrid, holistic in-home care solution, combining on-premises top-quality physical care with 24/7 virtual support services. Sensi's sophisticated audio analytics provide agencies with unprecedented transparency into the actual physical, emotional, and cognitive needs of each client to provide much more accurate care and allow seniors, more than ever before, to age safely in the comfort of their own homes.

About Cypress HomeCare Solutions:

Since its founding in April 1994, Cypress HomeCare Solutions has been committed to providing exceptional in-home care supportive care services to their clients and their families. Whether supporting activities of daily living like bathing and meal preparation, to providing 24/7 care and companionship, or delivering family member education and training, Cypress is a dynamic, progressive agency dedicated to providing the highest quality, most cost-effective home care solutions in the industry.

