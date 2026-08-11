Sensi.AI Expands Care Intelligence Platform to Senior Living Communities, Bringing Continuous Insights Across the Full Care Continuum

Following years of dominance in home care, Sensi is now enabling ILFs, ALFs, and CCRCs to shift to proactive care giving a deep understanding of every resident's needs.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi.AI, the category leader in care intelligence, today announced the formal expansion of its platform to senior living communities, including independent living, assisted living, and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs).

The move marks a significant milestone in Sensi's mission to help seniors thrive at every stage, not just in the home, but across the full care continuum, and in empowering those who care for them.

Romi Gubes, CEO and Co-founder of Sensi.AI | Keeping Seniors at the Center of Care, Wherever They Live

Senior Living Communities Are Choosing Proactive Care

The expansion is already underway. Resthaven, an 81-year-old nonprofit senior living organization operating across independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing in Holland, Michigan, has deployed Sensi.

"We now have not just the 5-minute observations, three times an hour, three times a day," said Deedre Schuckert, President and CEO of Resthaven. "We are able to capture the whole person, not just based on my implicit bias, or stereotypes, or assumptions. Now we can really know that we're being specific to the person, that we're looking at them as an individual."

Sensi surfaced end-of-life changes in a resident before clinical confirmation, identified a root cause behind a resident's repeated calls for help, and reduced distress signals in an isolated senior by 50% after targeted care interventions. For senior living communities, avoidable hospitalizations affect the mental, physical, and emotional health of residents, overhead costs, and referral relationships.

Sensi customers average 22% fewer hospitalizations, 34% stronger caregiver retention, and residents stay 2X longer. These outcomes ensure that residents are thriving, while protecting occupancy and reducing operational costs.

Purpose-Built for Senior's Journey

Sensi was built ground up keeping senior's care at the center no matter where they reside as they age. The one thing seniors truly crave is independence. The legacy options are a no-go for them as they struggle with wearables, don't want to press any buttons, and find cameras to be intrusive.

Here is the voice of JJ Koll, Executive Director at Northwest Place, an independent and assisted living community in Portland, Oregon. Koll describes the importance of both Sensi technology as well as partnering with Home Matters Caregiving to make the ILF residents thrive.

Sensi continuously assesses for 100+ care signals across every resident room. Care teams receive real-time alerts and holistic intelligence on falls, UTIs, respiratory changes, behavioral shifts, emotional distress, cognitive decline and more.

Sensi requires no complex IT integration, and no behavioral change from residents. Care pods plug into any wall outlet. Every signal is HIPAA-compliant, capturing only care-relevant events.

For senior living community operators under staffing pressure, Sensi becomes the always-on clinical layer that works every shift, every room, every resident.

Innovation Winning Funding

Sensi's impact is also driving institutional investment in care transformation and having a domino effect. Kunu Kaushal, a leading care operator serving 500+ seniors, was selected as one of 25 winners from over 150 applicants for the state of Tennessee's $10M Medicaid innovation fund with Sensi at the center of his proposal. The pilot will deploy more than 500 Sensi units.

"The biggest gap honestly is you don't know what's happening when you're not there, which impacts the quality of care. We finally have a tool that not only fills this gap but is our standard of care," states Kaushal.

This demonstrates how Sensi's Care Intelligence is having a profound positive impact on seniors' lives, both at a local and national level.

The Sensi Certified Network

Communities joining Sensi gain access to the Sensi Certified Network, a differentiated designation that signals care excellence to prospective residents, families, and referral partners. In an industry where families increasingly choose tech-enabled care, this provides a competitive and occupancy growth advantage. Sensi's reach into senior living has grown organically. Today, seniors across thousands of communities are already benefiting from Sensi through its home care customers, a testament to the platform's network effect.

"We built Sensi to follow the seniors, not the setting," said Romi Gubes, CEO and Co-founder of Sensi.AI. "Home care was the start. But the senior journey doesn't end there. Senior living communities are facing the same staffing crisis, the same pressure to prove outcomes, and the same mandate to deliver care that's proactive rather than reactive. Sensi is built for exactly that. And the best part is key stakeholders in the care ecosystem have contextual intelligence about seniors' needs to ensure they are at the center of care no matter where they transition to as they age."

Any senior living community who wants to catapult themselves into the future and deliver the best care outcomes can learn more here.

ABOUT SENSI.AI

Sensi.AI is THE agentic operating system for care providers, built for the care teams who are burning out, the coordinators running blind, and the seniors who deserve better than a system held together by exhausted people doing their best.

When the care layer knows a senior's patterns, the ops layer makes smarter staffing decisions. When the ops layer runs smoothly, the growth layer enables providers to serve more seniors who deserve care. That is the power of Sensi's care intelligence, trained with years of real care data.

The results speak for themselves: Armed with 100+ care-related insights, agencies using Sensi reduce hospitalizations by an average of 22% and double the length of service. Sensi is HIPAA compliant and supports more than 80 percent of the largest care networks in North America. For more information, visit sensi.ai.

Media

Bryson Runser

Sensi.AI

[email protected]

650-776-3529

SOURCE Sensi.AI