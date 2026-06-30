Immersive AI Playbook for Home Care and Senior Living Leaders Not Yet Using Sensi



PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

For older adults, paradise is aging in place, whether that's in their own house or a senior living community they call home.

See What Awaits at Sensi in Paradise Speed Speed

Helping seniors remain at home has never been more important. Yet care leaders are being asked to do more with fewer caregivers as demand grows and operational complexity outpaces traditional approaches. The result is mounting burnout across the industry.

That's why Sensi.AI is inviting qualified home care agency owners and senior living operators not yet using Sensi to Sensi in Paradise, a fully hosted three-night leadership retreat at the iconic Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, October 8–11, 2026.

Through executive sessions, peer roundtables, and hands-on workshops, attendees will explore how care intelligence unifies care, operations, and growth so they can spend less time firefighting and more time building relationships with seniors and families.

WHEN:

October 8–11, 2026

WHERE:

Hotel del Coronado

CA

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Gift of Paradise: Ocean air, world-class dining, and live music at one of California's most storied properties.

Ocean air, world-class dining, and live music at one of California's most storied properties. Professional Elevation: Hands-on sessions covering the next-gen advances in agentic AI for home care and senior living with purpose-built tools.

Hands-on sessions covering the next-gen advances in agentic AI for home care and senior living with purpose-built tools. Peer Community: Connection with operators and innovators tackling staffing, quality, growth, and how AI changes the work.

Connection with operators and innovators tackling staffing, quality, growth, and how AI changes the work. Respected Speakers: Including aging expert Teepa Snow, Kunu Kaushal of Senior Solutions, Amy Petersen-Smith of Senior Helpers, Carrie Bianco of Always Best Care, Colby Bechtold of Hummingbird, Juan Tuason of Paragon, and Clay Foutch of Home Matters.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

Home care agency owners serving 20+ clients and senior living facility operators with 50+ residents not currently using Sensi.

NOTE: This event is for non-Sensi users. [Sensi looks forward to designing gatherings specifically for existing customers in the future.]

HOW TO ATTEND:

Leaders can learn more and apply to attend here.

Upon applying, qualified companies will receive an official invitation and confirmation.

ABOUT SENSI.AI

Sensi.AI is THE agentic operating system for care providers, built for the care teams who are burning out, the coordinators running blind, and the seniors who deserve better than a system held together by exhausted people doing their best.

When the care layer knows a senior's patterns, the ops layer makes smarter staffing decisions. When the ops layer runs smoothly, the growth layer enables providers to serve more seniors who deserve care. That is the power of Sensi's care intelligence, trained with years of real care data.

The results speak for themselves: Armed with 100+ care-related insights, agencies using Sensi reduce hospitalizations by an average of 22% and double the length of service. Sensi is HIPAA compliant and supports more than 80 percent of the largest home care networks in North America. For more information, visit sensi.ai.

Media



Charles Kittler

Sensi.AI

[email protected]

650-456-2027

SOURCE Sensi.AI