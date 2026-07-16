Sensi.AI Brings Care Intelligence to SYNERGY HomeCare Franchisees Nationwide

Sensi becomes a preferred partner for SYNERGY HomeCare, empowering franchisees nationwide to deliver superior senior care, eliminate burnout, and scale with a unified AI OS platform fueled by Care Intelligence.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi.AI, leader in care intelligence, today announced a preferred partnership with SYNERGY HomeCare, one of the nation's fastest-growing franchised home care providers. The partnership brings Sensi's AI OS platform to SYNERGY's network of more than 250 franchisees across 625 locations, connecting care, operations, and growth into a single intelligent workflow, freeing agencies to focus on what matters most, delivering superior care.

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Addressing the Industry's Greatest Challenges

Agencies across the country are wrestling with disconnected tools, rising caregiver burnout, and limited visibility into the seniors in their care. Care teams spend hours on manual coordination instead of delivering proactive care. Seniors remain vulnerable to undetected health changes that lead to costly, avoidable hospitalizations. Sensi was built to solve exactly these problems, delivering smarter care for seniors and sustainable operations for the agencies serving them.

A Partnership Built for Success

SYNERGY franchisees are already seeing meaningful results. With round-the-clock audio-based care intelligence operating in seniors' homes, agencies gain the visibility to intervene early, adjust care plans proactively, and demonstrate measurable outcomes to clients and families, driving stronger retention, higher satisfaction, and accelerated growth.

As Alan Wikman, owner of SYNERGY HomeCare Prescott Valley, puts it: "Most people in this industry are in it for the care. With Sensi, now they're going to be able to do what they really love - impact people's lives."

"We deeply understand the challenges the aging population faces and know the human factor in caring is crucial. Elevating caregivers and care teams, freeing them from mundane work, and arming them with insights is why we partnered with Sensi.AI. Their unified solution and leadership understand home care." — Chad Ainsworth, Chief Administrative Officer and CFO, SYNERGY HomeCare

"SYNERGY's franchisees are passionate about exceptional care. Our platform gives them the intelligence, automation, and visibility to deliver that at scale, without burning out their teams or losing sight of the seniors who depend on them." — Romi Gubes, CEO and Co-Founder, Sensi.AI

Real-World Impact

The enthusiasm is spreading across the network. Sarah Burkhardt at SYNERGY HomeCare Bloomington has seen firsthand what this level of visibility into care needs means in practice.

Sensi fills the gaps that no care schedule can. Sarah stated, "If somebody had a caregiver in the home just two days a week, they're still five days a week without care there. If they had a fall and the caregiver wasn't going to be there for those days, potentially they're going to be on that floor for that long. With Sensi, we don't have to worry about that. I want every Synergy location to start using Sensi."

Sarah embedded Sensi into her agency's lead intake forms so every new client inquiry mentions Sensi from the first call. She launched lunch-and-learns with her local offices to get their staff excited and then extended them to caregivers.

Alan Wikman from Prescott Valley has seen Sensi transform care in ways that would have been impossible before.

One case: a 99-year-old widower living alone. Sensi detected he was spending 65% of his day watching television - a signal of deep isolation. Alan's team redesigned his care plan around meaningful engagement: park outings, ice cream runs, purposeful visits. "Without Sensi, we wouldn't have been able to get that information from him."

Another one is a bedbound senior in an assisted living facility receiving only a few hours of care every other day. Late one night, Sensi detected her calling out for help with no caregiver present. Alan's team alerted her power of attorney, identified that nights were her hardest moments, and added overnight shifts. "The amount of comfort it gave her is something you just can't put any sort of reward on. It was an absolutely beautiful thing."

About Sensi.AI

Sensi.AI is THE agentic operating system for care providers, built for the care teams who are burning out, the coordinators running blind, and the seniors who deserve better than a system held together by exhausted people doing their best.

When the care layer knows a senior's patterns, the ops layer makes smarter staffing decisions. When the ops layer runs smoothly, the growth layer enables providers to serve more seniors who deserve care. That is the power of Sensi's care intelligence, trained with years of real care data.

The results speak for themselves: Armed with 100+ care-related insights, agencies using Sensi reduce hospitalizations by an average of 22% and double the length of service. Sensi is HIPAA compliant and supports more than 80 percent of the largest home care networks in North America. For more information, visit sensi.ai.

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE - The Leading Home Care Provider

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with more than 250 franchisees operating in more than 625 locations in 45 states across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com or find an in-home care location near you.

Media

Bryson Runser

Sensi.AI

[email protected]

650-776-3529

SOURCE Sensi.AI