Sensi.AI Hosts "Sensi by the Riviera" Retreat for Leaders in Senior Care

Sensi.AI, the world's first Agentic Operating System for senior care, fueled by care intelligence, is hosting Sensi by the Riviera - a one-of-a-kind retreat designed to honor and invest in the leaders carrying the future of senior care on their shoulders.

Sensi by the Riviera - Elevate Your Business With Agentic AI!

Sensi is bringing together owners of home care agencies, independent living facilities, and assisted living facilities who face constant pressure to protect dignity and quality of life for older adults - often while navigating staffing shortages, operational complexity, and rising expectations from families. This event is both a gift of self-care and a forum for professional growth - blending peer networking, expert insights, and tools to help leaders grow their organizations and care better for those they serve.

To allow participants to focus fully on connection and learning, Sensi.AI is covering a three-night stay at the UNICO 20°87° Hotel in Riviera Maya for qualified attendees.

WHEN:

March 15–18, 2026

WHERE:

UNICO 20°87° Hotel

Riviera Maya, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

Gift of Self-Care : Luxury accommodations, ocean views, live music, and world-class dining - because those who care for others deserve time to recharge.

: Luxury accommodations, ocean views, live music, and world-class dining - because those who care for others deserve time to recharge. Professional Elevation : Leadership workshops, growth sessions, and real-life use cases of AI tools that simplify operations and improve care.

: Leadership workshops, growth sessions, and real-life use cases of AI tools that simplify operations and improve care. Get Hands-On with Agentic AI: Stay ahead – don't get left behind by immersing yourself in next-gen AI tools.

Stay ahead – don't get left behind by immersing yourself in next-gen AI tools. Peer Community : Connection with fellow home care and senior living leaders who understand the challenges to brainstorm creative solutions together.

: Connection with fellow home care and senior living leaders who understand the challenges to brainstorm creative solutions together. Respected Speakers: Care leaders from top brands, innovators, and more.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

Home care agency owners with 10+ clients and senior living facility owners with 20+ clients not yet using Sensi.

NOTE: This event is for non-Sensi users. [Sensi looks forward to designing gatherings specifically for existing customers in the future.]

HOW TO ATTEND:

Leaders can learn more and apply to attend here.

Upon applying, qualified companies will receive an official invitation and confirmation.

WHY IT MATTERS:

The people leading home care and senior living organizations carry enormous responsibility - ensuring older adults can age with dignity and independence. Sensi by the Riviera is a way of giving back to this critical audience: a chance to care for themselves while learning how to better care for others.

About Sensi.AI

Sensi.AI is THE AI Operating System for Senior Care, fueled by the intelligence layer that empowers care providers to better support aging populations. Sensi uses sophisticated audio technology to help older adults age safely at home. Its AI system gives care teams a continuous understanding of seniors' physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being. Sensi continues to be the standard of care and has developed a suite of AI agents that assist care providers to achieve exponential growth with effective smart operations. Sensi supports more than 80 percent of the largest home care networks in North America. For more information, visit www.sensi.ai.

