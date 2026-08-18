Sensi.AI Hosts "Sensi by the Sea" Event for Senior Care Leaders

Complimentary Gathering for Strategic Care Operators Not Yet Using Sensi

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The AI noise continues to overwhelm care operators. The stakes are high when it comes to senior care and delivering on the quality.

See What Awaits at Sensi by the Sea Speed Speed

That's why Sensi.AI is inviting home care agency owners and senior living community operators to Sensi by the Sea, a complimentary leadership retreat at Ports of Call, SeaWorld Orlando.

Through executive sessions and hands-on workshops, attendees will gain a practical AI playbook and an inside look directly from leading operators on how they are using real care intelligence to fast track their growth by shifting the way they think about what is standard of care.

WHEN:

September 27, 2026

Sensi by the Sea takes place the day before the HCAOA National Conference, giving care operators the opportunity to attend both events while in Orlando.

WHERE:

Ports of Call at SeaWorld Orlando, Florida.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

Home care agency owners serving 20+ clients and senior living community owners with 50+ residents are invited to apply to attend here.

Upon applying, qualified companies will receive an official invitation.

NOTE: This event is specifically designed for non-Sensi users. [Sensi looks forward to designing gatherings specifically for existing customers in the future.]

ABOUT SENSI.AI

Sensi.AI is THE agentic operating system for care providers, built for the care teams who are burning out, the coordinators running blind, and the seniors who deserve better than a system held together by exhausted people doing their best.

When the care layer knows a senior's patterns, the ops layer makes smarter staffing decisions. When the ops layer runs smoothly, the growth layer enables providers to serve more seniors who deserve care. That is the power of Sensi's care intelligence, trained with years of real care data.

The results speak for themselves: Armed with 100+ care-related insights, agencies using Sensi reduce hospitalizations by an average of 22% and double the length of service. Sensi is HIPAA compliant and supports more than 80 percent of the largest home care networks in North America. For more information, visit sensi.ai.

Media

Bryson Runser

Sensi.AI

[email protected]

650-776-3529

SOURCE Sensi.AI