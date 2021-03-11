Sensi.ai raises $3.5M Seed Round for its AI Quality of Care Management Platform in Senior Care Environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi.AI, an AI-powered remote care quality management platform, announces the completion of a $3.5 million Seed funding round, led by Flint Capital. The investment will support Sensi's continued market expansion across US in-home care agencies and senior care facilities.

The platform provides audio analytics-based insight that helps eliminate blind-spots and enables care agencies with complete visibility and transparency into each hour of care without having to rely on neither the caregiver nor the client's input.

Sensi enables agencies, for the first time ever, to obtain data-based insight into each client's care needs and ensure that their caregivers are best equipped to answer those needs in the highest quality manner. Agency managers can now obtain an objective overview and take simple actions that drive staff and client retention, mitigate liability claims and help with new client acquisition.

Over the past 12 months the company has been gaining traction in the American home care market. Operating across 5 states, Sensi has already onboarded 2 of the biggest homecare franchises, as well as several localized agencies, and is seeing massively growing demand.

"We believe Sensi is a real game-changer for the senior care industry," says Romi Gubes, CEO, Sensi.AI. "The world population is aging and the demand for professional caregivers exceeding the supply. In-home care services have proven to be one of the most critical fields of service in today's world and at the same time - one of the most challenging to manage. In an industry that provides such sensitive, life-critical services, having to remotely manage an underqualified, distributed, high turn-over workforce - is a huge responsibility. Sensi was especially developed to overcome the challenges of in-home care environments."

"We really do believe that Sensi will help create safer environments for our elders to age with the respect, confidence and dignity that they deserve, and that is a change that will positively impact each and every one of us," Gubes adds.

"The investment opportunity in Sensi.ai came along after quite some time that we've been following the growth in the Age-Tech industry," says Adi Levanon Hazan, Principle, Flint Capital. "We were seeking to make an investment in the field because we recognized, like many others, that there is huge market potential yet to be materialized, from neither the technological, nor the financial aspect. When I met Romi and learnt how far she and the wonderful team at Sensi have already come, including onboarding major American and global agency clients, I knew there was something significant and different here from all the startups we had mapped out in the market. Long-term care for the elderly is multi-billion market, and one of the fastest growing industries in the world, so having the opportunity to lead a much-needed change in such a rapidly growing market is rather unique and we look forward to the upcoming developments."

About Sensi.AI

Off shift, Sensi serves as a much-needed safety net, enabling the elderly with the confidence and independence of being on their own, in a safe, monitored environment without compromising their privacy.

About Flint Capital

Founded in 2013, Flint Capital has been investing in early stage ventures across Europe, Israel and the US, with a focus on Enterprise Software, Financial Technologies, Health Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Consumer Mobile Applications, and Marketplaces. Flint Capital's unique global positioning, enables the fund to support ventures on both sides of the ocean, as they expand into the US and other markets. This "Bridge" strategy, as well as a broad network of entrepreneurs, industry experts, and investment funds provides entrepreneurs with access to high-quality talent, capital, and business opportunities. Currently, Flint Capital is investing out of its second fund and holds over $180M In AUM.

