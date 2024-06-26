Sensi.AI Raises $31M in Series B Funding to Advance Senior Care Intelligence for Home Care Agencies

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi.AI , a trailblazer in care intelligence, announced today the successful raise of $31 million in Series B funding, bringing the company's total funding to over $53 million. This round was co-led by Zeev Ventures and Insight Partners, with continued support from existing investors Entrée Capital, Flint Capital, Jibe Ventures and Secret Chord Ventures.

Following a remarkable 3X year-over-year growth, driven by the urgent need to address the escalating care crisis marked by a severe caregiver shortage and soaring care costs, Sensi.AI is poised to redefine the aging-in-place landscape.

According to AARP, 90% of older adults prefer to age at home, yet a study by MissionCare Collective reveals that 89% of providers have been forced to deny home care due to the workforce crisis. Home care agencies nationwide are grappling with the challenge of delivering exceptional care while scaling their operations effectively.

Sensi.AI's advanced audio platform revolutionizes home care by detecting and predicting care events while ensuring privacy. It provides agencies with critical insights into senior health for timely interventions and personalized care plans, reducing hospitalizations, improving caregiver-client relationships, and extending service durations to keep seniors at home longer. Sensi customers value its AI for identifying over 100 types of crucial insights, including early signs of pneumonia, UTIs, care resistance, cognitive changes, and emergency events such as falls.

In a market estimated to be worth over $390 billion globally, Sensi is the world's first in-home 24/7 virtual care agent using audio AI technology. This innovation empowers long-term care providers to tackle significant challenges in the care industry, offering an unprecedented level of insight and support for senior care.

"When our customers say that Sensi is more than just technology, that there is a heart behind it, we know we are on the right path. We are dedicated to ensuring every senior can age with dignity in the comfort of their own home, the place they love most," said Romi Gubes, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensi.AI. "This funding from renowned investors will help us continue to innovate our product and scale our go-to-market strategy, bringing our vision to life."

"When I came across Sensi, I immediately recognized the magnitude of the problem they were solving. It requires more than simply applying AI technology," said Oren Zeev, Founding Partner at Zeev Ventures. "I am confident that Sensi's advanced audio AI technology along with their talented team will spearhead a transformation in the care ecosystem unlike anything seen before."

"We were immediately impressed by Sensi's mission and innovative approach to senior care. This unique use of AI shows technology's potential to create a more compassionate and connected society, solving real-world problems that impact millions," said Jeff Horing, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Insight Partners. "Insight is proud to back Romi and the Sensi team, and we look forward to an exciting next chapter together."

Sensi.AI is the most trusted 24/7 care intelligence agent on the planet using audio technology with highest level of precision. Sensi's technology drives significant growth and efficiency for home care businesses, by providing a 360-degree understanding of a senior's physical, emotional, and cognitive needs. Sensi supports over 80% of the largest home care networks across 41 states in the United States. For more information, visit www.sensi.ai.

