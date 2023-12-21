Sensi.AI Strengthens Leadership Team with New Business Development Executive

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi.AI , a leader in AI-native, data, and analytics in senior care, today announced David Birnbaum as Executive Vice President, Business Development, a key addition to its expanding leadership team. The new appointment signals a strategic move to further strengthen Sensi's commitment to delivering cutting-edge predictive analytics solutions to the homecare industry as well as expand into new segments of the broader healthcare domain.

As Executive Vice President, Business Development, Mr. Birnbaum brings over fifteen years of experience in healthcare technology innovation. Among his primary responsibilities at Sensi are the expansion of the company's groundbreaking AI platform into the national Payer markets and the sourcing of new strategic partnerships to accelerate growth. With the company providing high-impact notifications and insights now covering over one hundred conditions – such as early UTI onset, medication errors, increased pain levels, and elevated fall risk – Mr. Birnbaum will promote Sensi's unique platform to further help homecare Providers reduce avoidable hospitalizations and Payers increase member satisfaction scores.

From 2012-19, Mr. Birnbaum led Sandata Technologies' New York Business Unit, where he spearheaded new Payer product and Revenue Cycle business lines. Before joining Sandata, Mr. Birnbaum ran business development at HHA eXchange, which experienced rapid growth through the innovation of new Payer and Provider technologies under his leadership.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Birnbaum to the Sensi.AI family," said Romi Gubes, Co-Founder and CEO. "His proven leadership combined with his deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our company's vision of transforming senior care through the power of data and AI. With his addition to our leadership team, Sensi is poised for accelerated growth and expanded market reach."

Mr. Birnbaum will collaborate with existing team members to drive innovation, enhance Sensi's offerings, and launch new market initiatives. Their collective expertise aligns seamlessly with Sensi's commitment to leveraging the latest advancements in AI to create solutions that address the evolving needs of the home care and broader healthcare industry. The addition of Mr. Birnbaum reflects the company's strategic focus on assembling a winning leadership team with the vision and expertise needed to achieve these goals.

To learn more about Sensi.Ai's capabilities, book a meeting to speak to our experts.

About Sensi

The Sensi.AI predictive analytics platform is at the forefront of innovation in healthcare AI, with sophisticated audio-analytics that detect and predict care-related events to provide agencies and payers with unprecedented transparency into the home care environment. This empowers providers with the ability to provide more holistic, accurate care and proactively take preventative steps faster to improve health outcomes. Sensi provides data-backed insights and recommendations to agencies that can point to cognitive or physical decline, changes in caregiver/client relationships, early signs of dementia, and more. Armed with Sensi's powerful tools, agencies can intervene earlier to reduce hospitalizations, optimize care plans, identify caregiver training needs, and increase caregiver and client satisfaction.

Media Contact

Haidee Hanna

7034475986

370356@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sensi.AI