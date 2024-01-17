Sensiband Introduces Revolutionary Metal Allergy Test Kit, Now Available on Amazon

Developed and patented by two renowned Spine Surgeons, this innovative product addresses the increasing prevalence of metal allergies with some patients experiencing poor surgical outcomes. The inspiration behind Sensiband stemmed from the personal experiences of the surgeons themselves. Witnessing a rise in metal allergies among their patients and even experiencing a long illness caused by an allergy to a tooth filling, they recognized the need for a simpler and more accessible metal allergy testing method.

Unlike traditional Patch Tests, Sensiband eliminates the need for a prescription or multiple visits to the doctor. It eliminates the inconvenience of adhesive patches on the back for several days, during which time showering, exercise, and comfortable sleep can be challenging.

With Sensiband, individuals can take control of their own allergy test without the hassle. One of the key advantages of Sensiband is its real-time results. Instead of sending a blood sample to a lab and waiting for the results, users can instantly see their results as they happen and as they appear. This empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health, leading to timely interventions and improved quality of life.

The Sensiband Metal Allergy Test Kit is now available for purchase on Amazon, making it accessible to a wide range of customers. This launch marks a significant milestone for Sensiband, as it furthers the company's mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance the well-being of individuals.

To learn more about Sensiband and its Metal Allergy Test Kit, please visit www.sensiband.com or search for Sensiband on Amazon.

About Sensiband: Sensiband is a healthcare technology company specializing in cutting-edge solutions for metal allergies. With a commitment to innovation, Sensiband aims to empower individuals by providing accessible metal allergy testing methods. The company was founded by two prominent Spine Surgeons and is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by metal allergies.

Media Contact: Richard Raciti, Marketing Director, [email protected],

772-300-5515

SOURCE Sensiband

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.