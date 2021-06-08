Sensible Medical and Heart Beat Medical Sign Partnership to Provide UAE with ReDS, Heart Failure Management Solution

NETANYA, Israel, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Medical Innovations, the market leader in medical radar monitoring and imaging technology (ReDS™) has signed a partnership with Heart Beat Medical, Dubai, UAE - a leading medical device distributor. This agreement will enable hundreds of thousands of patients, suffering from heart failure, to benefit from our unique technology in Dubai and the Arab Gulf States.

Heart failure (HF) is a leading cause of mortality and hospital readmissions in the Arab Gulf states, with almost 1.5 million patients treated for HF. Estimated heart failure costs are nearly US$ 2 billion — US$ 600 million in the UAE alone. Inpatient admission costs are a major cost driver, reaching 56% of total HF costs. This emphasizes the necessity for a non-invasive, fast and accurate tool to assess and monitor pulmonary congestion, essential to manage and keep heart failure under control.

Sensible Medical is the first and only, to measure pulmonary congestion accurately. ReDS innovative technology enables assessment of heart failure status, significantly reducing up to 79% in patient hospital re-admissions, according to a recent study from Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, USA

"The UAE's vision is to be a leader in healthcare. We are excited to partner with Heart Beat Medical, and to showcase ReDS at the Arab Health Exhibition. We look forward to meeting and demonstrating our technology at our booth (SA.E30), 21-24 June 2021 in Dubai.

Introducing ReDS technology to the UAE, Arab Gulf States and South Asia is another milestone in our global partner expansion plan," said Guy Frak, VP International Business, Sensible Medical.

Sensible Medical Innovations

Sensible Medical is the market leader in medical radar (ReDS™) monitoring and imaging technology. Adapted for medical use from military 'see-through-wall' functions, this innovative technology is a game-changer in a wide range of applications. ReDS technology enables non-invasive pulmonary congestion monitoring for patients with lung fluid management issues.

Sensible Medical strives to lead the way towards the new standard of care for heart failure.

ReDS is used in hundreds of care centers around the world, providing healthcare professionals and patients a credible tool for measurement of lung fluid, within and outside hospital settings.

FDA cleared, CE marked with additional regulatory approvals in dozens of countries, ReDS products are currently sold and available around the globe.

