Sensient's Certasure™ Program Delivers Critical Safeguard During the U.S. Transition to Natural Food Colors

Industry-wide conversion to natural colors (exempt from certification) intensifies critical need for safety and quality protocols like those of Sensient's Certasure™ program.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensient® Food Colors, a division of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT), is positioned to meet the growing U.S. demand for quality natural colors with its longstanding, proactive Certasure™ food safety program, as the food and beverage industry widely adopts natural colors.

Color additives are defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as any dye, pigment, or substance that can impart color to a food, drug, cosmetic or to the human body. Under the present regulations, color additives fall into two categories:

Certified Colors, subject to the FDA certification process Exempt from Certification, colors often referred to as 'natural' colors

Until Food Industry trade groups or the FDA defines a specific set of standards for natural-sourced colorants, Sensient® has proactively addressed this need through its global Certasure™ program developed in 2015 by a panel of experts in plant biology, food chemistry, food toxicology, food product development and manufacturing.

Certasure™ is an integrated food safety program for colors from plant sources that combines stringent quality testing, comprehensive vendor certification, full raw material traceability, along with best manufacturing practices to ensure that colors from natural sources meet all required quality, safety and authenticity requirements.

"Food Safety is a manufacturer's number one priority, and Certasure™ enables manufacturers to innovate naturally with certainty," stated Michael Geraghty, President of Sensient® Colors LLC.

Sensient's Certasure™ program ensures the natural colors used in product innovation are safe from recall and safe for consumption.

The Certasure™ shield logo on Sensient® product shipments and containers around the world symbolize the company's obsession with safety and quality.

