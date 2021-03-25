SensiML and Silicon Labs Partner to Enable Rapid Development of TinyML Applications

PORTLAND, Ore., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it is collaborating with Silicon Labs to enable the rapid development of TinyML smart IoT sensing applications. Using the Silicon Labs Thunderboard Sense 2 IoT Development Starter Kit, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit AI/ML development software enables developers to rapidly construct smart sensor processing code that runs at the extreme IoT edge.

Silicon Labs' Thunderboard Sense 2 is a compact, low power and sensor-rich development platform based on the EFR32 wireless system-on-chip (SoC), making it an ideal tool for developing battery operated wirelessly connected edge IoT devices. The SensiML Analytics Toolkit accelerates the development of optimized AI sensor models for intelligent endpoints allowing meaningful insight to be generated locally in real time at the embedded device. Applications for the joint development platform include predictive maintenance and remote asset management for the industrial segment, health monitoring, activity detection, and form analysis for wearables, and sound detection and remote monitoring for homes and commercial buildings.

Leveraging SensiML tools with the Silicon Labs Thunderboard Sense 2 enables:

Reduced development time and rapid prototyping of innovative smart IoT product concepts

Ability to add AI/ML functionality to products without in-depth data science experience or expertise

Faster time-to-market with more intelligent IoT devices

High AI modeling confidence from an end-to-end workflow that includes powerful dataset annotation, automated data labeling, full model transparency, and flexibility to tune or modify all aspects of the code

"Silicon Labs has a dedicated community of developers and OEMs who highly value their platforms, SoCs, tools, and connectivity stacks," said Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML. "By combining forces, those customers can reduce design time and get to market faster while adding local intelligence to their edge IoT devices without the need for in-depth experience in data science."

"Leveraging our industry-leading platforms with SensiML tools provides developers with an open, transparent and complete end-to-end development solution for IoT devices at the edge," said Matt Saunders, vice president of IoT at Silicon Labs. "Together, we remove the barriers to implementing AI/ML, simplify the development process and enable a focus on innovation for our customers."

Availability

The Silicon Labs Thunderboard Sense 2 Development Kit, powered by the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, is available now. For more information, visit https://sensiml.com/blog/sensiml-adds-support-for-thunderboard-sense-two-kit.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

