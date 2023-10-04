SensiML and Silicon Technology Join Forces to Advance Edge AI Solutions with Japanese OEMs

News provided by

SensiML Corporation

04 Oct, 2023, 08:07 ET

  • Partnership combines industry leading IoT edge AI/ML development tool suite with specialized Japanese electronics distributor
  • Expands knowledgeable local support for leading Japan consumer electronics, and industrial sensing companies seeking to implement AI in ultra-low power embedded devices
  • Proven solutions include voice recognition, audio event detection, motion recognition, predictive maintenance, and anomaly detection.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML Corporation, a leading provider of AI software for IoT applications, and Silicon Technology, a prominent distributor serving the Japanese electronics industry announced today a strategic partnership to promote and integrate SensiML's edge AI solutions with sensor-driven intelligence into products for Japanese OEM customers. Silicon Technology's experienced application engineers will assist local OEM customers in the evaluation and implementation of SensiML's toolkit.

SensiML's robust software enables the production of highly optimized machine learning (ML) code that effortlessly integrates with application firmware on microcontrollers, spanning from 8-bit to 32-bit devices. By embedding intelligence directly into sensors and microcontrollers, SensiML enables OEMs to create smart, efficient, and responsive IoT devices with reduced power consumption and improved real-time performance.

Through Silicon Technology's experienced application engineers, Japanese OEM customers can rapidly evaluate and implement SensiML toolkit. The partnership enables Japanese OEMs access to SensiML's advanced AI technology.

Common use cases for SensiML's software are:

  • Voice keyword spotting
  • Acoustic event detection
  • Motion and gesture recognition
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Anomaly detection

These capabilities enable a diverse range of applications, including:

  • Smart home devices
  • Industrial automation systems
  • Wearable technologies

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Silicon Technology to expand our state-of-the-art edge AI technology support in the Japanese market," said Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML. "By combining our expertise, we can provide customers with unrivaled solutions for embedded AI."

"SensiML's AI technology is a game-changer for embedded systems," said Michitaka Murakami, General Manager, Marketing & Sales Division of Silicon Technology. "We are excited to partner with SensiML to help Japanese OEM customers to seamlessly integrate edge AI capabilities into their products, unlocking new levels of performance, efficiency, and intelligence."

SensiML's collaboration with Silicon Technology aligns with its mission to democratize machine learning and make it accessible to a wide range of IoT manufacturers. By partnering with local experts like Silicon Technology, SensiML aims to foster innovation and accelerate the adoption of edge AI solutions in Japan.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto-generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE SensiML Corporation

Also from this source

SensiML Introduces Support for Espressif's ESP32 Wireless SoC and IDF Compiler

SensiML to Present Technical Session at Silicon Labs' Works With Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.