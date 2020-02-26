SensiML Delivers AI-Based Sensor Algorithms for IoT Endpoints Using NXP's i.MX RT Crossover MCUs

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, today announced support for NXP® Semiconductor's i.MX RT portfolio of crossover microcontrollers via its SensiML Analytics Toolkit and plans to support out-of-the-box data collection with the NXP i.MX RT1050 evaluation kit and additional i.MX RT-based development boards in the future. IoT endpoint developers using NXP i.MX RT MCUs now have access to a complete AI development solution for rapidly creating efficient and robust time-series sensor algorithms.

SensiML delivers a complementary end-to-end AI development tool which includes data collection, labeling, feature extraction, ML classification and embedded auto code generation. Through the partnership with NXP, products from the combined companies give IoT endpoint developers a complete solution for AI-based sensor algorithm creation and deployment. Because so much of the AI work is automated by the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, these algorithms can be developed up to five times faster than those using traditional hand coding methods. This allows specialized IoT products to be successfully developed without the need to invest in large teams of data scientists and firmware engineers.

"Developing accurate industrial IoT sensor algorithms supporting anomaly detection and predictive maintenance is extremely complex considering the dynamic nature and many sources of variability with which to contend," said Markus Levy, Director of AI and Machine Learning Technologies at NXP. "Tools such as the SensiML Analytics Toolkit help by alleviating the developer from having to understand the data science behind ML algorithms and subsequent coding and optimization needed to implement in efficient IoT firmware. This translates into significant efficiency gains during development and allows developers to focus on collection of labeled datasets specific to their application."

"With its powerful 600MHz Arm® Cortex®-M7 processor and many interface options, the i.MX RT1050 MCU fills a key segment for SensiML customers seeking performance MCUs for IoT endpoint applications like predictive maintenance, process control and structural health monitoring" said Chris Rogers, CEO at SensiML. "Our automated AI code-gen toolkit enables developers using the i.MX RT1050 to rapidly and easily build complex multi-sensor recognition algorithms for such advanced applications."

Availability

The i.MX portfolio of crossover MCUs and the i.MX RT1050 evaluation kit are available now from NXP, and the SensiML Analytics Toolkit is available now from SensiML. Support for library code generation on i.MX RT crossover MCUs is available today. Native support for data collection on the i.MX RT1050 evaluation kit will be offered later in the first half of 2020. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

