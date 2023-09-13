SensiML Introduces Support for Espressif's ESP32 Wireless SoC and IDF Compiler

-        SensiML extends its industry-leading edge AI toolkit to support platforms based on the Espressif ESP32

-        ESP32: One of the most widely used IoT development platforms with over 40,000 projects on GitHub

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced support in SensiML Analytics Studio for Espressif's ESP32 wireless SoC and its IoT Development Framework (ESP-IDF). With this announcement, Espressif developers now have a powerful new tool to simplify the creation of machine learning applications for IoT smart sensing devices. The SensiML Analytics Toolkit offers developers a comprehensive edge AI solution that automates the full ML workflow from data collection and labeling to algorithm development, optimized embedded code generation, and ML code validation.

Additionally, the SensiML Embedded SDK makes it easy to deploy machine learning models on ESP32 devices. It includes pre-trained machine learning models and DSP pipelines for a variety of use cases, such as acoustic event detection, voice recognition, and vibration classification. To showcase its ML solution for Espressif platforms, SensiML provides an open-source reference application for the popular M5Stack M5StickC PLUS Mini IoT Development Kit, an ESP32-PICO based device complete with battery, LCD screen, IMU, microphone, extension port, and enclosure.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit is ideal for a wide range of IoT applications, including:

  • Industrial Automation: Machine learning applications for industrial automation, such as condition monitoring and anomaly detection.
  • Smart Home/Buildings: AI applications for smart home and facilities monitoring devices, such as voice control, security, and smart lighting.
  • Wearables: Machine learning applications for wearable devices, such as activity tracking, gesture recognition, and fall detection.

"We are excited to expand our embedded platform support to now include Espressif's ESP32 modules," said Chris Knorowski, CTO of SensiML. "The ESP32 is a great fit for our toolkit and Embedded SDK, and we believe that this effort has the potential to dramatically accelerate the development of edge AI applications for developers targeting this SoC."

The SensiML Embedded SDK and Espressif ESP32 platform are available now. For more information, please visit sensiml.com or espressif.com and sensiml.com/documentation/firmware/m5stack-m5stickc-plus/m5stickc-plus.html.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (Nasdaq: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE SensiML Corporation

