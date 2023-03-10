SensiML to Demonstrate IoT Models for Consumer Embedded Applications

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it will be exhibiting at Embedded World, Germany, as well as the tinyML Summit in Burlingame, CA. It will be demonstrating IoT sensor recognition models that serve as a central feature for developing intelligent consumer embedded applications.

SensiML will also have a keyword-spotting exhibit that exploits speaker dependency to demonstrate a voice ID Smart Lock. Lastly, SensiML will also be showcasing a host of new features for its end-to-end tinyML model development tool suite making SensiML the ideal choice for developers deploying ML at the extreme edge.

According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts, TinyML Software-as-a-Service Revenue will exceed US$220 Million in 2022, on pace to become a billion-dollar market by 2030.

Event: Embedded World, Nuremberg, Germany Date: March 14 - 16 Stand: Hall 4, Stand 238



Event: tinyML Summit, Burlingame CA Date: March 27 – 29 Booth: #15

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (Nasdaq: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com .

