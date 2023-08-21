SensiML to Present Technical Session at Silicon Labs' Works With Conference

SensiML Corporation

21 Aug, 2023

  • Company's CTO to Share Insights on TinyML Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that SensiML's Chief Technology Officer, Chris Knorowski, will be presenting a technical session at the Silicon Labs annual Works With conference. The event will take place virtually from August 22-24, 2023.

Title:                                   

How to Ensure Success Implementing TinyML Solutions

Date/Time:                         

Tuesday Aug 22, 8:00 AM – 8:50 AM, Pacific Time

Tuesday Aug 22, 9:00 PM – 9:50 PM, Pacific Time

What you will learn:     

The session aims to provide developers with practical guidance and invaluable insights into the challenges and
common pitfalls often encountered when developing sensor-based machine learning (ML) inference models.
Knorowski's session will delve into the best practices and strategies to overcome the challenges faced during
the development and implementation of AI/ML solutions on resource-constrained devices.

"SensiML is thrilled to join Silicon Labs' Works With Conference once again this year," said Chris Knorowski, CTO of SensiML. "As pioneers in the TinyML industry, we are dedicated to helping developers successfully navigate the intricacies of implementing sensor-based machine learning solutions on microcontrollers."

SensiML is a valued partner for Silicon Labs and has been participating in the Works With Conference since 2020. To learn more and to register for the conference, please visit workswith.silabs.com.

About SensiML
SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto-generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports a broad array of microcontroller cores, including Silicon Labs' EFR32 and EFM32 lines as well as optimizations for Silicon Labs' MVP AI accelerator core. For more information, visit sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

