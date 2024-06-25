SensiML's Open-Source AutoML Solution for Edge AI Now Available

Democratizes access to IoT edge AI technology and enables developers to contribute to ongoing advances for AI at the extreme edge

PORTLAND, Ore., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leader in AI software for IoT and a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), is excited to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated open-source initiative Piccolo AI™. Developers, researchers, and AI enthusiasts can now access the first open-source AutoML solution for IoT edge AI, designed to streamline the creation of intelligent sensor algorithms at the edge.

The initiative, which was announced earlier last month, is now live and includes a suite of resources to support the involvement of the broader developer community. The new open-source project website, available at sensiml.org , serves as the central hub for all project-related information, updates, and documentation. Additionally, SensiML has launched a dedicated community forum at forum.sensiml.org to facilitate discussions, collaborations, and knowledge sharing among developers.

The heart of the initiative, the GitHub repository at github.com/sensiml/piccolo , offers free access to the AutoML codebase. This repository empowers users to not only utilize cutting-edge technology for their own projects but also to contribute to the continuous improvement and innovation of the solution. By becoming active contributors, developers can play a vital role in advancing the capabilities of edge AI.

"We are thrilled to make our AutoML solution available as an open-source project," said Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML. "This launch is a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to AI technology and enable developers to create powerful, intelligent edge solutions with greater ease and efficiency. We believe that the collaborative power of the open-source community will drive rapid advancements in edge AI technology."

Key Features of the SensiML Open-Source AutoML Solution:

Automated Machine Learning : Simplifies the creation of machine learning models for sensor data with minimal manual intervention.

: Simplifies the creation of machine learning models for sensor data with minimal manual intervention. Edge Optimization : Tailored for the constraints of embedded systems, ensuring efficient performance and low power consumption.

: Tailored for the constraints of embedded systems, ensuring efficient performance and low power consumption. Comprehensive Documentation : Detailed guides, tutorials, and API references to help developers get started quickly and effectively.

: Detailed guides, tutorials, and API references to help developers get started quickly and effectively. Community Support : Engage with fellow developers, share insights, and seek advice on the SensiML Forum .

: Engage with fellow developers, share insights, and seek advice on the . Active Contribution: Collaborate on the GitHub Repository to enhance and expand the AutoML solution.

To get started with the SensiML open-source AutoML solution, visit sensiml.org . For discussions and support, join the community forum at forum.sensiml.org . Access the code and contribute to the project on GitHub at github.com/sensiml/piccolo .

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto-generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports a growing list of hardware including 8/16/32-bit MCUs from Microchip®, Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core AI/ML optimized SoCs. For more information, visit https://sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

