Sensiple Announces the Launch of Tryvium Desk to Enhance the Microsoft Teams Experience

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensiple announces the integration of its flagship Tryvium Desk platform with Microsoft Teams. Enterprises can now convert their Microsoft Teams environment into a modern contact center to improve the customer experience (CX) while reducing service desk operational costs.

With this new integration in addition to earning co-sell ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program, Sensiple expands its reach to Microsoft's global ecosystem of sellers and buyers, enabling collaboration on distribution and go-to-market initiatives.

"We look forward to helping more enterprises support their employees with meaningful, near human-like interaction experiences. Our new Tryvium Desk integration with Teams enables enhanced flexibility and superior cognitive capabilities, transitioning the Microsoft ecosystem into a unique and efficient digital employee experience," said Sadeesh Venugopal, CEO of Sensiple.

By leveraging AI, automation, and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, Tryvium extends the capabilities of Microsoft Teams in solving issues related to standard operating procedures, primarily in IT service management and human resources. Tryvium can drive conversations to the best-fit agent through Intelligent routing mechanism and provide the agent with a holistic, 360-degree view of the employee's or customer's details, reducing the average chat handling time.

Via Tryvium Desk, global employee support centers, large enterprises, and managed service providers can effectively increase their first call resolution rates, reducing their service desk operations costs and maximizing their utilization of Microsoft Teams and Microsoft AI services.

"With Microsoft Teams driving better collaboration in the modern workspace, the new integration with Tryvium Desk and its extended cognitive capabilities will further enhance the employee and customer experience," said Mike Ammerlaan, senior director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp.

Tryvium Desk for Teams is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource for global Microsoft customers.

Sensiple, founded in 1999 and headquartered at Iselin, NJ., is a global technology firm delivering high-value products built on trending technologies such as computer vision, cognitive services, big data, and data science. Our continuous effort to align with emerging technologies helps us re-imagine and innovate new digital transformation avenues. We are an ISO 27001:2013 and CMMI Level 3 certified organization, delivering resilient services to our customers by adopting industry best practices.

For more information about Sensiple and its solutions, visit botomation.ai and sensiple.com.

