Sensi's Care Intelligence Research Reveals Critical Unsupervised Moments and Unseen Heroism in Senior Care

91% of the Time, Older Adults are Alone—Sensi's AI Care Copilot Bridges the Gap, Transforming Senior Care

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi.AI , the leader in care intelligence, has released surprising insights from its latest research, shedding light on the hidden challenges and triumphs of senior care.

The research uncovers a stark reality: older adults who need care are in the home by themselves 91% of the time, driven by a growing caregiver shortage and rising care costs. By 2030, 73 million older Americans will make up over one-fifth of the U.S. population , yet the caregiver workforce is struggling to keep up. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an additional 865,000 workers by 2032 , the demand for home care continues to outpace supply. As a result, seniors are often left unsupervised during critical moments, with urgent care events - such as falls or medical emergencies - occurring almost every other day. This highlights the pressing need for technology to support caregivers and bridge this widening gap.

Sensi's Care Intelligence Research finds that during the 91% of the time when seniors are alone:

8 in 10 of urgent calls for help go unanswered, leaving seniors vulnerable in critical moments.

6 out of 10 cardiac-related events go unnoticed, posing significant risk to seniors' health.

77% of falls happen with no one around to assist, dramatically increasing the risk to the seniors' well-being.

During the other 9% when caregivers are present:

7 in 10 moments of care resistance occur between caregivers and seniors, illustrating the often-unseen emotional strain on caregivers. For example, a senior with dementia may refuse to bathe due to fear or the belief they've already done so, requiring caregivers to respond with patience and empathy.

In spite of these challenges, caregivers successfully create 73% of positive interactions by turning moments of resistance into cooperation. Through reassurance, offering choices, and familiar routines, caregivers build trust, ease tension, and strengthen relationships.

Aging can be difficult, often manifesting as resistance to caregivers. But when technology provides visibility into these "blind spots" - the unsupervised times when seniors are alone or without direct caregiver engagement - agencies gain invaluable insights. This newfound visibility allows them to understand what their top-performing caregivers are doing effectively, enabling the optimization of caregiver-client pairing and targeted training programs to improve care quality.

"When it comes to our parents and grandparents, why should care stop when the caregiver leaves?" said Romi Gubes, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensi.AI. "This study confirms that technology must bridge the gaps that human care alone cannot address, and we are glad that Sensi's mission is helping achieve that. Our technology helps shine a light on caregivers, honoring their quiet heroism that might otherwise go unnoticed."

Emergency events don't always follow a schedule, leaving families wondering how they can possibly afford the level of care their loved ones need. "We finally had a way to be able to provide care to somebody that couldn't afford what they really needed," said Sensi customer Carlos Camacho Jr., Owner of Always Best Care - El Paso, TX.

Sensi's Care Intelligence Digest analyzes hundreds of millions of anonymized data points from older adults receiving home care services, uncovering groundbreaking insights and correlations. Powered by Sensi's 24/7 audio AI technology, this analysis aims to elevate care standards through predictive analytics and educate the care ecosystem on the realities of the aging population. Sensi's proprietary and unique dataset, the largest in the home care industry, is trained with over 1,000 years of audio data. It is unbiased, with no human input, and includes over 100 care insights.

About Sensi.AI

Sensi.AI is the most trusted 24/7 care copilot, using audio technology with the highest level of precision. Sensi's care intelligence technology drives significant growth and efficiency for home care businesses by providing a 360-degree understanding of a senior's physical, emotional, and cognitive needs. Backed by renowned investors, including Insight Partners and Zeev Ventures, Sensi supports over 80 percent of the largest home care networks across the United States. For more information, visit www.sensi.ai .

Media Contact

Campaign PR

Gavriella Weinreb

408-215-8434

[email protected]

SOURCE Sensi.AI