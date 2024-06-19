Sensitech to Strengthen Life Sciences Cold Chain Solutions with Acquisition of Berlinger & Co. Monitoring Solutions

BEVERLY, Mass., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation, on behalf of its Sensitech business, a world leader in supply chain visibility, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Monitoring Solutions business of Berlinger & Co. AG, a Swiss family-owned company that specializes in innovative and customized solutions for monitoring temperature-sensitive goods in the pharmaceutical and life science, clinical trial and global health segments. Sensitech is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

"The acquisition of Berlinger's monitoring business is an exciting opportunity for Sensitech to expand our portfolio of monitoring solutions for pharma supply chains and accelerate growth in strategically important adjacencies," said Bhasker Kaushal, Vice President & General Manager, Sensitech and Refrigeration Aftermarket. "Digitization, sustainability, and automation are transforming pharma supply chains and driving adoption of real-time monitoring and cloud-based solutions. Sensitech and Berlinger share a common vision and focus on innovation, and through this combination we will deliver comprehensive and differentiated monitoring solutions that deliver patient safety, supply chain efficiency and sustainability outcomes for our customers. We look forward to welcoming the Berlinger team to Carrier and Sensitech."

Berlinger brings a suite of proprietary and high-quality hardware and software solutions that broaden Sensitech's end-to-end cold chain monitoring product portfolio. These include the SmartSystem platform, which enables modular, real-time, end-to-end monitoring via fully integrated, rechargeable temperature monitoring devices and a cloud-based software platform; Fridge-tag for vaccine fridges and refrigerated site-monitoring; and proprietary software and analytics to automate the end-to-end stability and validation process for clinical trials.

"We are absolutely convinced that Sensitech can successfully further develop our Berlinger & Co. AG business together with its skilled and dedicated employees," said Andrea Berlinger, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Berlinger Group.

The Monitoring Solutions business of Berlinger includes approximately 85 employees operating in Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United States.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2024.

Lenz & Staehelin are providing external legal counsel in this transaction.

About Sensitech

Sensitech® is a world leader in supply chain visibility. Our innovative monitoring products and services help to maintain the quality and integrity of our customers' valuable products at every step in their journey, all around the world. For 30 years, leading companies in the food, pharmaceutical, industrial, consumer goods, and other industries have relied on Sensitech to help protect their products. Sensitech is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit Sensitech.com or follow Sensitech on Facebook at Sensitech Inc., on X @Sensitech and LinkedIn at Sensitech.

