Sensitive Baby Wipes Brand Blue Bear Baby Shares Hypoallergenic & Nourishing Ingredient List

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bear Baby is on a mission to supply high-quality products at a price point that's appealing to all parents. The brand's newly launched sensitive baby wipes are dermatologically tested, contain no alcohol, soap, or parabens and are suitable for gently cleaning a baby's entire body, face and bottom without fear of irritation.

When it comes to products designed for babies, quality and ingredients are of utmost importance to parents. "Often, the ingredient list found on the packaging of countless products on the market can appear misleading to those who are unfamiliar with the origins or purpose of each component," comments the company's senior spokesperson. To shed some light on this issue, the company has listed the following information on the ingredients in its diaper wipes so parents can make the best-informed decision when choosing products to use:

Water - Pure H2O.

Sodium citrate - Found in citrus fruits, acts as a pH buffer to help maintain the natural pH balance of a baby's skin.

Gluconolactone - Commercially produced from corn, is a mild substance used to hydrate and protect the skin.

Sodium benzoate - A common preservative used in foods and personal care products that's a great alternative to parabens and formaldehyde releasers. It's a salt of benzoic acid, found naturally in cranberries, prunes, plums, cinnamon, ripe cloves, and apples.

Calcium gluconate - The gluconate salt of calcium is an effective skin-soothing agent and has restorative and moisturizing properties.

Citric acid - Also found in citrus fruits, is used to normalize pH levels in body care products.

Potassium sorbate - A salt of sorbic acid, which is naturally found in some fruits, is a food-grade preservative that has been effectively used for decades.

Polysorbate 20 - Made from a sugar alcohol called sorbitol that can naturally be found in sweet-smelling fruits. Polysorbate 20 acts as a surfactant, emulsifier, and fragrance ingredient for improved cleaning abilities and product scent.

Tetrasodium glutamate diacetate - Derived from plant material, is a multipurpose chelating agent known for its ability to sequester heavy metals associated with several health risks.

Decyl glucoside - Sourced from coconut oil and corn sugar, is an ultra-mild cleanser perfect for sensitive skin.

Parfum - Adds a fresh baby powder scent that is soothing and relaxing.

The company's pre-moistened diaper wipes for sensitive skin come in an ultra-convenient pack with a resealable top to prevent the wipes from drying out. Each box contains 72 wipes made from extra-soft fabric for a comforting wipe every time.

About Blue Bear Protection

At Blue Bear Baby we are obsessed with everything that makes the journey of parenthood a little easier. Our mission is to break down the barriers of creating high-quality products by removing middle-men and passing along those savings directly to our customers.

