Sensitive Home Unveils National Online Destination, Bringing a New Level of Safety to Household Cleaning Products

Today's news follows a year of limited availability in select retail outlets including Wegmans and Hy-Vee. In developing the line, Sensitive Home carefully curated every ingredient, analyzing any toxins that could be introduced during formulation. The outcome was 14 USDA Certified Biobased formulas that meet strict safety criteria for both human health and the environment. Sensitive Home's Free and Clear laundry detergent and dish soap also recently earned the Seal of Acceptance™ from the National Eczema Association and the Seal of Recognition from the National Psoriasis Foundation -- the first and only dish soap ever to have earned this seal from the NPF.

"In the last year, people have reached for cleaning products more than ever before," said Dr. Greg van Buskirk, co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Sensitive Home. "But with more than half the population suffering from sensitivities, the amount of chemical reactions to both 'green' and mainstream products has been staggering. It's not enough to just be good for Earth, it needs to be good for the human body too and we knew we could do better. There hasn't been a solution that is truly safe while also provenly effective until now — this is a new era of clean."

Sensitive Home is unique as the only cleaning brand on the market tackling issues of widespread toxin build up and multiple chemical sensitivities. With over 50 million Americans experiencing various allergies each year and an increasing number of people suffering from skin sensitivities, compromised immune systems and respiratory issues, Sensitive Home products are safe from harmful chemicals, known irritants and toxic residues and are extremely powerful cleaning agents.

Alongside its platform launch, Sensitive Home's "Better Than Clean'' campaign is dedicated to putting people first by showcasing how cleaning products can be incredibly same and still seriously effective. The campaign also strives to create a new standard for the future of clean and educate on sensitivities. Sensitive Home is partnering with Asthma & Allergy Network , the leading nonprofit patient outreach, education, advocacy and research organization, on a series of educational webinars and newsletters, with an ongoing commitment to provide its full line of products at affordable prices on their website.

Sensitive Home's complete collection including Laundry Detergent, Dish Soap, All Purpose Cleaner, Daily Shower Cleaner, Tub & Tile Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, Wood Cleaner, and Marble & Granite Cleaner will be available starting today at www.sensitivehome.com . To learn more about how the product has been a breakthrough for those with skin sensitivities, compromised immune systems, respiratory issues and/or conscious consumers, follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

About Sensitive Home:

Sensitive Home is a line of home cleaning products specifically designed for the sensitive among us. Made with patented plant chemistry, the breakthrough formulas deliver a truly powerful clean without the harsh chemicals and worry of triggering skin or respiratory sensitivities. Sensitive Home designs each of its 14 products with safe surfactants, careful processing and exceptional hygiene with the elimination of toxins down to the molecular level. The result is 'better than clean'.

