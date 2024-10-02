Senske Family of Companies Expands into the Southeast with Two Major Acquisitions in Georgia!

News provided by

Senske Services

Oct 02, 2024, 10:00 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Family of Companies, a powerhouse in the home services industry, is thrilled to announce a game-changing expansion with the acquisition of Arbor-Nomics and Simply Organic Turf Care, both based in Georgia. This marks Senske's highly anticipated entry into the Southeast, making a bold statement in a dynamic and rapidly growing market.

Arbor-Nomics, founded in 1980 by industry pioneer Richard Bare, boasts an impressive presence with four locations across the Atlanta metro area. In 2014, Arbor-Nomics took Simply Organic Turf Care under its wing, further cementing its reputation for excellence. Although Richard Bare has since stepped back, the family tradition is alive and thriving under the leadership of his children, Josh Bare, President, and Tricia Houck, CFO.

"Joining forces with Senske Family of Companies is a great next chapter that brings exciting opportunities for our customers and employees," shares Josh Bare, President of Arbor-Nomics. "This partnership allows us to leverage Senske's vast resources, while continuing the legacy my father started. We're ready to take Arbor-Nomics and Simply Organic to new heights!"

Senske's CEO, Casey Taylor, is equally enthusiastic, stating, "Expanding into the Southeast has always been a strategic goal for us, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome the Arbor-Nomics team to our family. Their commitment to quality and exceptional service perfectly aligns with Senske's core values, and this acquisition marks a significant step in our journey of growth and excellence."

Arbor-Nomics was exclusively represented by CCG Advisors (www.ccgadv.com), an investment banking firm specializing in the green industry.

About Senske Family of Companies: Since securing investments from the private equity firm GTCR, the Senske Family of Companies has added sixteen brands to its portfolio. Senske serves customers in sixteen U.S. states as well as Canada and remains committed to its international expansion strategy by actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/.

SOURCE Senske Services

