Senske Services Announces the Acquisition of Tee Time Lawn Care

News provided by

Senske Services

Aug 01, 2024, 13:00 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a premier provider of home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tee Time Lawn Care, a leading lawn care provider based in Illinois. This strategic acquisition aligns with Senske's commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering exceptional services to more customers.

Founded in 2005 by Joseph Daou, Tee Time Lawn Care has built a solid reputation for its high-quality lawn care services and customer-centric approach throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tee Time Lawn Care to the Senske Family of Companies," said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services. "Tee Time's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our values, and we are tremendously excited about further expansion into the Midwest."

Joseph Daou, owner of Tee Time Lawn Care, shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "After nearly two decades of serving our communities, I am pleased to entrust Tee Time Lawn Care to Senske Services. Their reputation for quality service and customer care assures me that our clients will continue to receive the best lawn care in the industry."

The integration of Tee Time Lawn Care into Senske will be seamless, ensuring that customers continue to receive the high level of service they have come to expect. This acquisition will also provide Tee Time employees with access to enhanced resources and opportunities for professional development within Senske's growing organization. Tee Time employees and customers will be managed by Pro Turf & Pro Pest Solutions, a platform brand within the Senske Family of Companies, based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Senske Services: Since securing investments from the private equity firm GTCR, the Senske Family of Companies has added twelve brands to its portfolio. Senske serves customers in fifteen U.S. states as well as Canada and remains committed to its international expansion strategy by actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/.

SOURCE Senske Services

