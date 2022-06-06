Senske Services Continues to Climb the Top 100 Landscaping List

KENNEWICK, Wash., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services has once again been named one of the largest landscape companies in North America by Lawn & Landscape magazine. The Lawn & Landscape Top 100 list is based on 2021 revenue from landscape profit centers.

This prestigious list recognizes the best in the industry. Thanks to impressive growth in 2021, Senske climbed six spots to number 47. For the first time ranking in the top 50.

According to Tim Ehrhart, Chief Operating Officer, "Senske had a phenomenal year in 2021 thanks to the team we have in place. Strategic acquisitions and organic growth are all made possible because of our 500 outstanding employees."

About Senske Services:

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Fit Turf, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com.

SOURCE Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc