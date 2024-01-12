Senske Services Expands Internationally

News provided by

Senske Services

12 Jan, 2024, 11:57 ET

KENNEWICK, Wash., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a national leader in recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and home services, is excited to announce its strategic acquisition of Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz. This acquisition further solidifies Senske Services' commitment to growth and its dedication to providing top-notch services to customers across North America.

Nutri-Lawn, established in 1985, boasts a prominent Canadian national coast-to-coast presence with 6 corporate locations and 12 franchises spanning major cities in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. Nutri-Lawn has established itself as a trusted and respected brand in lawn care throughout Canada. Meanwhile, Mosquito.buzz, founded in 2016, has quickly become the Canadian leader in mosquito and tick control, operating with 3 corporate locations and 5 franchise locations across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

While both Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz have distinct histories and operational footprints, Senske Services recognizes the unique strengths each brand brings to the table. Ryan Vincent, President and Owner/Partner of Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz , will continue to lead as the President, ensuring continuity and expertise in the management of the acquired businesses. Mr. Vincent said of the acquisition, "It has been a pleasure working with the team at Senske. Their approach to acquisitions makes this process seamless for our employees and customers."

Reflecting on his decision to sell, Ted Dzialowski, Executive Chairman and Owner/Partner of Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz, shared, "After years of rapid growth in both brands, selling Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz was a thoughtful decision for the businesses and our employees. We found a partner in Senske Services who values our legacy and understands our vision. Senske's reputation for excellence and its dedication to customer service aligns with the principles we've upheld since the company's inception." Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz remain committed to growing the Canadian market through organic growth and future acquisitions.

Commenting further on the acquisition, Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services, stated, "This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for Senske Services. As we welcome Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz into our family of companies, we see great things in our future. Ryan Vincent's continued leadership, coupled with the insights and contributions of the existing team, will undoubtedly ensure a seamless transition and pave the way for further success in the Canadian market."

This acquisition showcases Senske Services' expertise in mergers and acquisitions, reinforcing its position as an industry leader with an expansive service offering and market reach. While there are no changes anticipated for employees or customers of Nutri-Lawn and Mosquito.buzz, the integration into Senske Services' portfolio promises enhanced opportunities for future growth.

About Senske Services: Since securing investments from private equity firm GTCR, Senske Services has added 7 brands to its portfolio and in addition to Canada, serves customers in nine states across the country. Senske remains committed to its nationwide expansion strategy, actively seeking partnerships with distinguished lawn care companies.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/ or by reaching out directly to our M&A team. 

SOURCE Senske Services

