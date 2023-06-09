Senske Services Expands its Reach into Texas

Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc

09 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

KENNEWICK, Wash., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a renowned provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and home services, is thrilled to announce its latest milestone: the acquisition of Emerald Lawns. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Emerald Lawns is a premier lawn care, tree care, and pest control company. This strategic move unites two industry powerhouses and propels Senske's presence into the thriving Southwest region.

Founded in 2006 by Mary and Luke Hawthorne, Emerald Lawns has built a stellar reputation as the go-to provider of top-notch lawn care services in Austin, San Antonio, Temple, and surrounding areas. After an extensive evaluation process, Emerald Lawns concluded that Senske was the perfect partner, ensuring an exceptional experience for both customers and employees.

Luke Hawthorne, the visionary behind Emerald Lawns, will continue to lead the operations at the company. Mr. Hawthorne commented, "While selling Emerald was a tough decision it was made easier knowing that this acquisition will open doors and offer growth opportunities for my employees that I just could not have gotten for them on my own. The sales process was seamless and I can sincerely say the whole Senske team was a pleasure to work with. I'm excited to see just how far we can take the continued expansion of Emerald Lawns with the combined resources of Senske and GTCR.  It's a new chapter for myself and Emerald but one I'm looking forward to."

"We are thrilled to welcome the 178 talented employees of Emerald into the ever-growing Senske family of brands," stated Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services. "Having spent time with their team, it is evident how they have evolved into a well-established and trusted service provider in Texas."

It is important to note that Senske Services and Emerald Lawns will continue to operate as separate entities, retaining their respective brands, teams, and service offerings.

About Senske Services: This marks Senske's sixth acquisition since receiving investment from private equity firm GTCR six months ago. Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence, Senske has built a reputation for delivering unparalleled customer service and exceptional results. As a result, the company has experienced rapid growth and expanded its operations to more than 20 locations nationwide.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/ or by reaching out directly to our M&A team. 

