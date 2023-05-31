Senske Services is Now in Oregon

Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc

May 31, 2023

KENNEWICK, Wash., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Barnes Quality Pest Control of Bend, Oregon.

Barnes Quality Pest Control has served customers in Central Oregon since 1983. Providing professional residential and commercial pest control services. Recently, Corey Thompson determined it was time to retire and sought a partner that would take care of his customers and employees. He found that partner in Senske Services.

According to Mr. Thompson, "Our customers have high standards, and I trust Senske to meet those. Joining Senske also provides career growth opportunities for our employees."

"We are so excited to be expanding into Oregon," said Casey Taylor, Senske CEO. "As we continue to grow Senske nationwide, we seek out partnerships with successful companies such as Barnes Quality Pest Control."

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/ or by reaching out directly to our M&A team.

