Senske Services Opens Location in Dallas Market

KENNEWICK, Wash., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services is excited to announce its expansion into the Dallas/Ft. Worth market with the opening of a new location in Euless, Texas. This new branch is part of the Emerald Lawns division, one of the ten esteemed brands within the Senske Family of Companies.

Ribbon Cutting Event, Euless Texas

The Euless branch, which opened its doors in early February, recently celebrated this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new location marks Senske's fifth branch in Texas and its thirty-ninth across North America. "This was a tremendous event and reason for celebration," said Casey Taylor, Senske CEO. "Senske is growing through acquisition efforts and new market expansion, and I could not be happier to cut that ribbon!"

The Euless location will offer a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse lawn care needs of the Dallas-Fort Worth community. In addition to premier lawn care, Emerald Lawns provides pest control services and professional Christmas light installation.

About Senske Services: Since securing investments from the private equity firm GTCR, Senske Services has added eleven brands to its portfolio. Senske serves customers in fourteen U.S. states and Canada, and remains committed to its international expansion strategy by actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/.

SOURCE Senske Services