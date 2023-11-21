Senske Services Organizes 21st Year of Charitable Holiday Light Display Supporting 2nd Harvest

Senske Services is once again partnering with 2nd Harvest for its 21st Annual Charity Holiday Light Show.

KENNEWICK, Wash., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services announces the return of its spectacular annual light show at its headquarters at 400 N. Quay, Kennewick. This enchanting event features over 500,000 holiday lights in a beautifully choreographed and animated display, running nightly from 5 pm to midnight all through December.

Becca Presley, Senske's VP of Marketing and Communications, shares the excitement, "Our 21st annual light show is a milestone, marking not only two decades of this cherished tradition but also over seventy-five years of our company's journey!"

Senske Light Show

The light show offers an immersive experience for visitors who can wander around the grounds, enjoy selfie stations for memorable family photos, and send letters to Santa through a special North Pole mailbox. For those who prefer to stay in their cars, a synchronized radio broadcast on 90.3 FM brings the dazzling display to life.

Thanks to Pavement Service Control's generous contribution of large reader boards, attendees can expect smooth traffic flow during their visit.

In the spirit of giving, donation boxes are available on-site for non-perishable food items and monetary contributions to support 2nd Harvest. This annual event plays a significant role in the community, raising enough resources each year to provide over 3000 meals.

SOURCE Senske Services