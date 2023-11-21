Senske Services Organizes 21st Year of Charitable Holiday Light Display Supporting 2nd Harvest

News provided by

Senske Services

21 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

Senske Services is once again partnering with 2nd Harvest for its 21st Annual Charity Holiday Light Show.

KENNEWICK, Wash., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services announces the return of its spectacular annual light show at its headquarters at 400 N. Quay, Kennewick. This enchanting event features over 500,000 holiday lights in a beautifully choreographed and animated display, running nightly from 5 pm to midnight all through December.

Becca Presley, Senske's VP of Marketing and Communications, shares the excitement, "Our 21st annual light show is a milestone, marking not only two decades of this cherished tradition but also over seventy-five years of our company's journey!"

Continue Reading
Senske Light Show
Senske Light Show

The light show offers an immersive experience for visitors who can wander around the grounds, enjoy selfie stations for memorable family photos, and send letters to Santa through a special North Pole mailbox. For those who prefer to stay in their cars, a synchronized radio broadcast on 90.3 FM brings the dazzling display to life.

Thanks to Pavement Service Control's generous contribution of large reader boards, attendees can expect smooth traffic flow during their visit.

In the spirit of giving, donation boxes are available on-site for non-perishable food items and monetary contributions to support 2nd Harvest. This annual event plays a significant role in the community, raising enough resources each year to provide over 3000 meals.

SOURCE Senske Services

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.